Govt invites fresh bids for duty-free import of 215,044 tonnes of raw sugar
India has invited applications from millers and refiners for duty-free imports of 215,044 tonnes of raw sugar, with the bidding window open until November 27.
Reuters
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India has invited fresh bids for the duty-free import of 215,044 metric tonnes of raw sugar, a government order showed on Wednesday.
Indian millers and refiners can apply for duty-free raw sugar imports until November 27, 2026, the order said.
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Topics : raw sugar Raw sugar imports sugar production
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First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 11:46 PM IST