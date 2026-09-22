Govt job portal vacancies plunge 62% in June, fall to 30-month low

Current job vacancies listed on the government’s National Career Service (NCS) portal fell 62 per cent month-on-month to 196,773 in June 2026, the lowest level in 30 months, according to updated data on the NCS dashboard.

The number of vacancies fell from 517,431 in May, when it had already declined 14.6 per cent from the previous month. The June figure was also 72 per cent lower than a year earlier, when 692,942 current vacancies were recorded, an analysis of the data portal showed.

The June print was the lowest since January 2024, when it was 2,676. Since then, vacancies had remained above 200,000 up until June this year. Active vacancies on the portal had peaked in October 2024 at 1.73 million.

Launched in July 2015, the National Career Service (NCS) is a government-run employment and career services platform under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. It was set up to provide a single digital platform connecting jobseekers with employers, while also offering career counselling, job matching and information on training and employment opportunities. The portal carries vacancies from both government and private-sector employers, with employers and jobseekers able to register and post or apply for jobs.

The June decline followed two consecutive monthly falls in April and May, after vacancies had risen in March.

Vinoj Abraham, professor at the Centre for Development Studies, said the fall could partly reflect the drying up of older vacancies and listings that had previously been integrated into the portal. “Till two to three years ago, vacancies had been loading up on the portal where jobs listed on multiple other sources and past vacancies got integrated on NCS. Such past vacancies might have started drying up now,” he said.

Government job listings and vacancies from employment exchanges had also previously contributed to NCS listings, Abraham said. “Government's own job listings used to be high in NCS before since the portal came up as a second body for the employment exchange. Listings from the employment exchange also came onto the NCS so a lot of this backlog used to get reflected. It is a possibility that this factor has now gone,” he added.

“At the same time, there are several private portals that could be performing quite well and naturally then the use of such public portals will fall,” he noted.

The decline in vacancies came despite a sharp increase in the number of active employers on the portal. Active employers more than doubled to 1.54 million in June from 702,000 in May. However, the June figure was still 55 per cent lower than the 3.43 million active employers recorded a year earlier.

Active jobseekers also remained broadly stable month-on-month, at 4,005 in June against 3,773 in May. But the number was down 97 per cent from 135,913 a year earlier.

The distinction between employers registering on NCS and actually posting vacancies is also important when interpreting the data, said Bornali Bhandari, professor at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). “There is a major difference between firms registering on the portal and firms actually posting jobs. These numbers on the NCS portal show that employers might be digitising and registering on these portals, but they are not hiring,” she said.

The NCS is a government employment platform that facilitates registration of jobseekers, collection of vacancies from enterprises, job search and matching, career counselling and other employment services. The labour ministry said last month that NCS had mobilised over 10 crore vacancies since inception, with 17.68 lakh active vacancies as of July 15, 2026.

However, NCS does not report how many of the vacancies listed on the portal ultimately result in placements, so the data do not provide a measure of actual hiring. A parliamentary standing committee on labour had flagged this gap in its 2026 report and asked the ministry to track and report actual placements through NCS, including data by year, sector and state.