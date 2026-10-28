Govt may ease FDI paperwork for entities with up to 10% LBC ownership

“We may reduce paperwork under Press Note 2 (of 2026) for companies that don’t need government approval to invest in India,” the official said requesting anonymity.

The Union Cabinet approved the easing of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in March to allow investment through the automatic route from entities based in any other country with non-controlling ownership of less than 10 per cent by companies based in land-bordering countries. However, government approval would be required if an LBC company owns a controlling stake in the investment firm.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) notified the norms in May. Since then, India has received FDI worth ₹4,896 crore in 29 projects from such overseas firms, the government said in August.

Previously, investments from entities based in any other country having beneficial ownership of even 1 per cent by companies based in land-bordering countries were subject to government approval under Press Note 3 of 2020.

In 2020, India had mandated government approval for all investments from entities based in land-bordering countries, as well as entities based out of any other country that had ownership by companies based in land-bordering countries. But this had been a long-standing concern among investors seeking greater clarity and ease of investment.

The easing of norms was part of New Delhi’s broader effort to make India an attractive FDI destination. Earlier this year, the government also eased FDI norms for inventory-based e-commerce firms.

“Following the easing in e-commerce, several foreign entities are looking to set up inventory in India,” the official said. Under the eased rules, foreign-owned retail ecommerce (ecom) entities will have to set up separate legal entities in India to export Indian manufactured products through the inventory model.

The government is also looking to lower import dependence. The official said that the government has prepared and finalised a list of 100 items for import substitution. The list has been vetted by the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) that includes representations from other ministries including the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, among others.

“After the finalisation of the list, consultations are underway for local manufacturing of the products in the list,” the official said.

Additionally, a second official said that the government has released Rs. 270 crore to the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) under its scheme Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0. Under the scheme, the government, through SIDBI, contributes to the corpus of SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) for investing in entities recognised as ‘startups’ by the DPIIT.