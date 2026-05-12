Govt may soon assess oil firms' ₹2 trillion under-recoveries: Hardeep Puri

Highlighting state-run oil marketing companies’ (OMCs’) soaring under-recoveries on the sale of petrol and diesel due to unchanged prices, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the government would soon have to assess the situation.

The minister also dismissed reports of the government planning to hike fuel prices following the conclusion of elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, saying the two were unrelated. “(Fuel) prices have not been increased in the last four years. The last increase was in 2022. I am not saying that prices will not go up, I am saying the two are unrelated,” said Puri at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII’s) annual business summit.

The minister said OMCs are incurring losses of Rs 1,000 crore per day. In the current quarter, OMCs’ under-recoveries are likely to go up to Rs 2 lakh crore, while losses might surge to Rs 1 lakh crore, he added.

“How long will the OMCs be able to take this worries me. There have been times when these companies have done exceptionally well. But at the rate at which we are going, this one quarter of losses may wipe out the entire profits made in the last year,” said Puri.

Despite the energy shock triggered by the West Asia crisis, India has adequate fuel stock with 60 days of crude oil, 60 days of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and 45 days of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), he said. As the country faces a shortage of cooking fuel, India’s refineries have ramped up LPG production to 54,000 tonnes per day from pre-conflict levels of 35,000 tonnes per day.

The minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Indian citizens to curtail the use of petrol and diesel in the wake of the energy crisis. “It has been 75 days into an unending conflict. Uncertainty is too mild a word. What he (Modi) says is time has come that we look at our lifestyle and I totally endorse it,” he said. Puri also ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the country.

On oil and gas exploration, the minister said the government has worked aggressively to boost investment and foreign interest in the country. Financial support for exploration under the Samundar Manthan programme, launched by Modi in 2025, is expected soon, Puri added.

“We are in the final stages of some hard negotiations between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. We are getting the allocation we are looking for. We have enough money now to do repeated digging of wells,” he said.