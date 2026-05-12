Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt may soon assess oil firms' ₹2 trillion under-recoveries: Hardeep Puri

Govt may soon assess oil firms' ₹2 trillion under-recoveries: Hardeep Puri

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said state-run oil companies are facing mounting losses from frozen fuel prices amid rising crude oil costs and geopolitical tensions

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Shubhangi Mathur
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Highlighting state-run oil marketing companies’ (OMCs’) soaring under-recoveries on the sale of petrol and diesel due to unchanged prices, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the government would soon have to assess the situation.
 
The minister also dismissed reports of the government planning to hike fuel prices following the conclusion of elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, saying the two were unrelated. “(Fuel) prices have not been increased in the last four years. The last increase was in 2022. I am not saying that prices will not go up, I am saying the two are unrelated,” said Puri at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII’s) annual business summit.
 
 
The minister said OMCs are incurring losses of Rs 1,000 crore per day. In the current quarter, OMCs’ under-recoveries are likely to go up to Rs 2 lakh crore, while losses might surge to Rs 1 lakh crore, he added.
 
“How long will the OMCs be able to take this worries me. There have been times when these companies have done exceptionally well. But at the rate at which we are going, this one quarter of losses may wipe out the entire profits made in the last year,” said Puri.
 
Despite the energy shock triggered by the West Asia crisis, India has adequate fuel stock with 60 days of crude oil, 60 days of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and 45 days of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), he said. As the country faces a shortage of cooking fuel, India’s refineries have ramped up LPG production to 54,000 tonnes per day from pre-conflict levels of 35,000 tonnes per day.

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India has ample fuel stocks, but OMC losses may hit ₹1 trillion: Puri

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Sensex extends losses, falls 1560pts intraday; Nifty below 23,350: Reasons

Hardeep Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Oil Minister Puri rules out fuel shortage as LPG production raised sharply

Stock markets may have overreacted to PM Modi's appeal for austerity measures, believe analysts.

Have the markets overreacted to PM's austerity appeal? Experts decode

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mutual Fund (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

PM Modi has held up a mirror to the country: Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

 
The minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Indian citizens to curtail the use of petrol and diesel in the wake of the energy crisis. “It has been 75 days into an unending conflict. Uncertainty is too mild a word. What he (Modi) says is time has come that we look at our lifestyle and I totally endorse it,” he said. Puri also ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the country.
 
On oil and gas exploration, the minister said the government has worked aggressively to boost investment and foreign interest in the country. Financial support for exploration under the Samundar Manthan programme, launched by Modi in 2025, is expected soon, Puri added.
 
“We are in the final stages of some hard negotiations between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. We are getting the allocation we are looking for. We have enough money now to do repeated digging of wells,” he said.
 

More From This Section

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

Govt revises release date for annual and Q4 GDP estimates to June 7

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits fresh low of 95.75 per dollar amid crude oil, FPI pressure

Power plant, thermal power

Uttar Pradesh govt approves thermal power project of ₹33,000 crorepremium

India Russia, India-Russia flag

India, Russia in advanced talks for critical minerals agreement: Report

household income

Revamped survey looks to finally crack India's household income puzzlepremium

Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri oil marketing companies Crude Oil Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs SRH LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyGold Stock TodayBOB Q4 Results Tata Power Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table