Govt offers retrospective tax relief for nuclear power equipment imports

India's ​finance ministry waived ​customs duties on ‌all goods imported for nuclear power generation, covering imports made between April 1, 2019 and January 31, 2026, ‌according to a government order dated June 11.

The move grants retrospective tax relief to eligible imports used in the country's nuclear power sector and is expected to lower project costs for operators and equipment suppliers.

In the Union Budget presented in February, the government had extended the customs-duty exemption on imports required for nuclear power projects until 2035 as part of efforts to boost clean-energy capacity. The latest order applies the benefit retrospectively to imports made during the nearly seven-year period beginning in April 2019.

The exemption covers specified goods imported for nuclear power generation under designated customs tariff categories. The government has been pushing to expand nuclear energy as part of its long-term energy transition strategy and has set a target of achieving 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047.