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Home / Economy / News / Govt panel proposes sale of MTNL assets worth ₹1,100 crore to cut debt

Govt panel proposes sale of MTNL assets worth ₹1,100 crore to cut debt

An inter-ministerial panel has recommended monetising MTNL's surplus land and building assets worth ₹1,100 crore, with the proposal awaiting approval from a Cabinet-delegated body

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

Public sector banks, including SBI, PNB and Bank of India, are among the lenders to which MTNL has defaulted on loan repayments

Krity Ambey New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

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The Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) for asset monetisation on Thursday recommended the sale of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited’s (MTNL’s) non-core assets worth ₹1,100 crore for consideration and approval by the Union Cabinet-delegated Alternative Mechanism (AM).
 
The recommendation follows an IMG meeting co-chaired by Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) Secretary K Moses Chalai and Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Secretary Amit Agrawal.
 
“The proposals primarily relate to surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) identified for monetisation,” the finance ministry said in a press statement. The assets belong to MTNL, an official aware of the matter confirmed.
 
“The recommended proposals will be placed before the Cabinet-delegated Alternative Mechanism for consideration and approval. Following the requisite approvals, further monetisation activities will be undertaken in accordance with prescribed procedures,” the release added.
 
 
The latest tranche of assets identified for monetisation is part of the government’s broader strategy to manage MTNL’s debt. The telecom firm’s liabilities climbed to around ₹40,000 crore in 2025-26 (FY26).

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MTNL has defaulted on the repayment of loans to India’s major public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India (BoI), Indian Overseas Bank (IoB), Union Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank and UCO Bank.
 
The public sector undertaking (PSU) in the telecom sector reported a loss of ₹3,102 crore in the last financial year on a total income of ₹1,469 crore.
 
It also raised ₹419 crore in FY26 through the sale of two of its properties in Mumbai and New Delhi to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and the Bihar government, respectively.
 
The finance ministry’s specialised agency, National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC), would carry out the monetisation of the identified assets worth ₹1,100 crore on behalf of MTNL.
 
Once the Cabinet-delegated AM approves the monetisation proposal, NLMC would look for potential buyers. In case a government body expresses interest in purchasing an asset, the deal can be carried out through private placement; otherwise, NLMC will hold an auction for sale to private sector entities.
 
The government set up NLMC in 2022 under the Ministry of Finance as a specialised agency to monetise surplus land and building assets of CPSEs and other government agencies. The corporation is also mandated to facilitate the closure of CPSEs and streamline the strategic disinvestment process of government-owned CPSEs.
 
Under the arrangement, assets are transferred to NLMC for holding, management and monetisation. The corporation also advises and assists other government entities, including CPSEs, in identifying surplus non-core assets and monetising them professionally and efficiently to maximise value realisation. Its mandate, therefore, covers both assets transferred to it and those for which it provides advisory and facilitation support.
 
NLMC has set a target of mobilising up to ₹15,000 crore in the current financial year through asset monetisation. The agency has already mobilised around ₹9,000 crore so far this year and has an asset pipeline of ₹5,000-6,000 crore for monetisation.
  

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Topics : MTNL Debt Department of Telecommunications

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 7:32 PM IST