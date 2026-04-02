Govt permits C3, C4 allocation for pharma, chemicals, and food sectors

The government has permitted oil refining and petrochemical companies to allocate minimum quantities of C3 and C4 streams, which include propane, butane, propylene and butenes, for critical sectors including pharmaceuticals, chemicals and petrochemicals, and food and public distribution.

C3 and C4 streams are hydrocarbons primarily used for production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and petrochemicals.

A committee from the Centre for High Technology (CHT), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), would evaluate sector-wise allocation in consultations with the respective government ministries.

The government, on March 9, had directed all refineries operating in the country to use entire C3 and C4 streams for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production, which would be used solely for domestic consumers. The decision resulted in limited availability of petrochemicals for a range of sectors dependent on petrochemical feedstock and intermediates.

As a major relief for sectors reliant on petrochemicals, the government also announced a full Customs duty exemption on a wide range of critical petrochemical products till June 30, 2026. The government said the move would result in revenue loss of approximately ₹1,800 crore over the three-month period, subject to variation based on the evolving situation.

India is grappling with energy supply crisis, particularly in LPG availability, due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Energy prices further jumped on Thursday after US President Donald Trump warned of hitting Iran “extremely hard” within weeks.

Benchmark Brent rose by at least 8 per cent to $106.66 per barrel at Indian Standard Time (IST), from its previous close of $98.51 a barrel. The global oil supply and trade landscape is expected to take several weeks to normalise after the conflict ends, according to experts.

“In March, Brent crude increased to $110–120/bbl, while spot prices of Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) nearly doubled to $20–25/MMBtu. We expect the prices of these two commodities to remain elevated and volatile in April as well,” said Sehul Bhatt, director at Crisil Intelligence.