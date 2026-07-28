Govt plans bigger role for states; export strategy shifts beyond incentives

The plan comes at a time when the World Trade Organization (WTO), in its eighth Trade Policy Review of India concluded last week, urged New Delhi to address structural challenges — including high trade costs, regulatory complexity and infrastructure gaps — to sustain strong economic growth and achieve its Viksit Bharat vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

As part of the government’s latest export promotion strategy, states have been asked to play a more active role in implementing export promotion programmes by preparing district-level action plans, identifying new products with export potential, strengthening industrial clusters, and working with banks to improve exporters' access to finance, according to people aware of the matter.

The commerce ministry’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has proposed periodic reviews of the implementation of programmes under the Export Promotion Mission through State Export Promotion Committees and District Export Promotion Committees. The plan involves internal scorecards to assess states' export performance and implementation of export action plans, an official said.

“The idea is to make export promotion a collaborative exercise involving state governments, district administrations, export promotion councils and financial institutions, instead of relying solely on policy interventions by the Centre,” a second official said.

Rather than launching fresh subsidy schemes, the government plans to focus on building an ecosystem that addresses operational bottlenecks faced by exporters throughout the export cycle. The Centre is counting on this strategy to sustain merchandise exports and achieve the target of increasing goods shipments to $1 trillion by 2030.

Improving these structural aspects has become increasingly important as India implements several recently concluded free trade agreements and seeks to diversify exports into developed markets, the official said.

New Delhi has already implemented two free trade agreements — with Oman and the United Kingdom (UK) — in the current year. The next on the cards is India’s trade deal with the European Union (EU), which is likely to be signed by December and enforced in the first half of 2027.

The DGFT has also proposed greater use of digital platforms such as Trade Connect and BharatTradeNet to simplify documentation, improve dissemination of trade intelligence, facilitate buyer-seller connections, and help exporters access government schemes.

The commerce ministry believes the biggest constraint to export growth is no longer market access alone but the ability of firms, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to utilise trade agreements and compete globally.

The Centre had an initial conversation with state government officials and industry representatives last month at the Board of Trade meeting, the official said. The participants discussed measures to improve utilisation of free trade agreements, strengthen district-level export promotion, and encourage greater participation by states in implementing the Centre's export strategy.