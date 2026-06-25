Thursday, June 25, 2026 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt plans to borrow ₹3.36 trillion through Treasury Bills in Q2FY27

Govt plans to borrow ₹3.36 trillion through Treasury Bills in Q2FY27

The Centre will raise Rs 3.36 trillion through 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury Bills in the July-September quarter, with 14 weekly auctions scheduled by the RBI

RBI

The RBI has scheduled 14 weekly auctions between July 1 and September 30 | Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government plans to borrow up to ₹3.36 trillion through the issuance of Treasury Bills in the second quarter of the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release on Thursday. The indicative borrowing for the quarter was along expected lines, market participants said.
 
The government will raise ₹1.26 trillion through 91-day Treasury Bills, ₹1.12 trillion through 182-day Treasury Bills and ₹98,000 crore through 364-day Treasury Bills during the quarter.
 
The RBI has scheduled 14 weekly auctions between July 1 and September 30. Each auction will comprise ₹9,000 crore of 91-day Treasury Bills, ₹8,000 crore of 182-day Treasury Bills and ₹7,000 crore of 364-day Treasury Bills, taking the weekly notified amount to ₹24,000 crore.
 
 
The first auction of the quarter is scheduled for July 1. The central bank said it would retain the flexibility to modify the notified amounts and auction schedule depending on the government's requirements, market conditions and other relevant factors after providing notice to the market.
  Any changes to the borrowing calendar, including those arising from intervening holidays, will be communicated through separate press releases, the RBI said.
 

More From This Section

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Targeted RE spending can save India $28 bn in climate losses: Report

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a series of meetings with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his delegation. (Photo: X@PiyushGoyal)

US trade deal only after competitive advantage is finalised: Piyush Goyal

capital expenditure, capex

20 states' capex utilisation slows to 5.86% in April-May FY27: CAG datapremium

US inflation

US inflation hits three-year high as consumer spending rebounds

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while addressing the India Global Forum (IGF) UK-India Week. (Photo: X@PiyushGoyal)

FTA with UK most comprehensive agreement so far, says Piyush Goyal

Topics : Treasury Bills Government government borrowing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Passport is not proof of CitizenshipStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDadar Redevelopment DealVenezuela EarthquakeGTA 6 pre OrderFIFA World Cup Today ScheduleChina's New Ethnic LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance