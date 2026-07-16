Govt plans to replace $189 bn of imports through domestic manufacturing

Each of the identified products record annual imports of over $50 million, and is either not manufactured in the domestic market or produced in inadequate quantities, the document said.

Zeroing in on specific products for import substitution helps in building the manufacturing ecosystem and the supply chains as well as to re-orient state-level policies for greater ease of doing business.

The exercise is based on the central government's assessment, based on FY26 import bill, that only 26 per cent of India's import basket is realistically amenable to import substitution. India’s goods import bill was at an all-time high of $776 billion in FY26, which included $246 billion of crude oil and gold.

The government’s import substitution agenda has gained urgency amid the ongoing geopolitical conflict.

The rupee depreciated for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday to settle at 96.33 against the dollar as tensions intensified again in West Asia. India’s foreign exchange reserves have depleted over 7 per cent from a record-high of $728.49 billion before the onset of the US-Iran war on February 28 as imports of metals, oil and fertiliser turned expensive.

Out of the total imports, around 46 per cent, or $332 billion, comprised products such as crude oil, gold and coal that cannot be substituted through domestic manufacturing. Another 28 per cent were products where India is already competitive and imports are driven primarily by cost or quality considerations rather than the absence of domestic industrial capacity.

The Centre has outlined an action agenda for states to develop manufacturing ecosystems around the identified products. It has recommended that states designate sector-specific manufacturing clusters and align their industrial policies to promote domestic production.

The document notes that schemes such as Advance Authorisation and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) continue to support imports of inputs and capital goods. Developing state-level manufacturing clusters could help expand domestic production of these products over time.

The Centre has also asked states to establish single-window clearance systems on the lines of the National Single Window System to expedite approvals and regulatory clearances. It has recommended fiscal support through measures such as stamp duty waivers and capital expenditure incentives.

Meanwhile, the Centre has formed working groups under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to identify more products for import substitution. States can then advance the plan by creating an enabling environment for their indigenisation.

State governments are the critical implementation layer of the plan as land acquisition, regulatory clearances and incentive policies fall within their jurisdiction.

An email sent to the commerce ministry remained unanswered till the time of going to the press.

India’s imports have continued their sharp rise in the current financial year with inward shipment value climbing 20 per cent annually to $216.18 billion in just the first quarter of the year.

Experts believe that the government's product-level approach is more targeted than broad import substitution programmes, but caution that success would depend on building domestic manufacturing capabilities across the value chain rather than simply shifting final-stage assembly to India.

“Deep manufacturing requires sustained product-level industrial policies, engineering capabilities, tooling, and skilled suppliers," said Ajay Srivastava, founder of Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative.