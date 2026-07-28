Govt plans to source up to a quarter of LPG imports from US in 2027

India plans to buy up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States in 2027, a move that would cut ​its reliance on the West Asia and support efforts to secure a ​trade deal with Washington, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

New Delhi faced its worst ‌LPG shortage earlier this year after the Iran war and closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted supplies. The government invoked emergency measures to divert petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households, which use LPG as cooking gas.

The world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer bought about 90 per cent of its overall 21.85 million metric tons of LPG imports from the West Asia in 2025. Imports accounted for about 66 per cent of India's LPG consumption, according to government data.

State refiners Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum are expected to issue tenders within one to two months for US LPG supplies in 2027, the sources said, adding a delegation from the companies is also likely to travel to the United ‌States next month to discuss sourcing.

India's oil ministry and the three companies did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Higher US energy purchases could help India narrow its trade surplus with Washington, a key demand from President Donald Trump, as New Delhi pushes to complete a long-awaited trade deal with Washington in the next three to four months.

India has pledged to increase US energy purchases by $10 billion to $25 billion in the near future, and the two nations have agreed to target $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

New ​Delhi has already accelerated spot purchases from the United States and other suppliers to offset reduced West Asia supplies. ‌US LPG imports topped 1 million tons in June for the first time and are likely to exceed India's initial 2026 annual-contract target of 2.2 million tons, the sources said.

Lower supplies from the ​West Asia curtailed ‌India's LPG consumption to about 14.7 million tons in January-June 2026, down about 8 per cent from a year earlier, ‌while imports fell about 28 per cent to about 7.5 million tons, provisional government data showed.R

This year India's LPG consumption is expected to decline to 30 million tons due to low supplies, one of the sources ‌said.

But ​LPG imports could rise ​to about 20 million tons in 2027 as demand recovers to around 31 million tons, the source said.

"Diversification of LPG imports is being pursued to ensure supply security and mitigate ‌risks arising from regional disruptions ​or geopolitical events," junior oil minister Suresh Gopi told lawmakers on Monday.