Govt plans wide-ranging reforms to modernise SEZ regime, spur investments

The commerce ministry is considering wide-ranging reforms to overhaul India’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) framework, including allowing SEZ units to supply goods to the domestic market on a duty-foregone basis, accept payments in rupees for services sold locally, and undertake manufacturing for domestic firms, as part of efforts to revive investment and improve export competitiveness.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal discussed the proposals during a stakeholder consultation on Tuesday, which brought together officials, industry representatives and export promotion bodies. Separately, the Centre has constituted a 17-member committee to prepare a roadmap for a comprehensive "SEZ 2.0" policy.

The most significant proposal under discussion was to allow SEZ units to sell into the domestic tariff area (DTA) on payment of only the customs duty forgone on imported inputs. Such a framework would be in line with global practice, and its implementation would also be smooth as it already exists for Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) and units operating under the Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse Regulations (MOOWR), according to the industry.

Another proposal seeks to permit SEZ units to receive payments in Indian rupees for services supplied to domestic customers. Existing rules requiring payment in convertible foreign exchange have limited the ability of SEZ firms in sectors such as aerospace, defence and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) to serve domestic clients, including HAL, ISRO and the armed forces.

Industry also proposed allowing SEZ units to undertake reverse job work for domestic manufacturers without linking the activity to exports, a move expected to expand domestic manufacturing capabilities in high-technology sectors.

The reforms discussion comes more than four years after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the 2022-23 Budget that the government would amend the SEZ Act, 2005, to make better use of existing infrastructure and enhance India's export competitiveness.

The plan to amend the SEZ Act has since undergone considerable twists and turns, primarily due to disagreements between the commerce and revenue departments. In 2023, the commerce ministry prepared the Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) Bill to replace the SEZ Act. However, the Bill was eventually shelved after the two ministries failed to reach a consensus on key provisions.

Beyond procedural reforms, the consultation also focused on harmonising export promotion schemes such as Advance Authorisation, EPCG, EOUs, MOOWR and SEZs to reduce regulatory overlap and give manufacturers greater flexibility in choosing the most suitable operating framework. Participants also suggested measures to strengthen import substitution by allowing SEZ units to supply products competing with imports from China and free trade agreement (FTA) partner countries.

Industry representatives also sought wider ease-of-doing-business reforms, including simplified compliance, a single-return mechanism, greater flexibility in land use and rationalisation of operational approvals. The inter-ministerial committee said stakeholders' suggestions would be examined before it submitted its recommendations to the government.

India enacted the SEZ Act in 2005 to create export-oriented industrial hubs and position the country as a globally competitive destination for manufacturing and services. Units operating in these zones primarily serve export markets and enjoy several tax incentives, including duty-free imports.

India currently has over 200 operational SEZs with a cumulative investment of Rs 7.82 trillion, according to data from the commerce and industry ministry. Exports from these units were $173.07 billion in FY25, accounting for one-fifth of India's total exports of goods and services.