Govt pushes faster mine launches, exploration amid auction momentum

At a high-level review meeting in Bengaluru, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy directed mining and exploration agencies under the ministry to adopt a “mission-mode approach” to strengthen India’s mineral security.

“All organisations must fast-track pending projects and ensure that technology, transparency and efficiency become the foundation of every institutional process,” the minister said, adding that the government expects speed, accountability and visible outcomes from agencies working in the sector.

The review meetings involved senior officials of the Geological Survey of India, National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Indian Bureau of Mines and the Remote Sensing & Aerial Survey division.

The discussions focused on accelerating mineral exploration, strengthening scientific and technological capabilities and promoting sustainable mining practices, particularly in critical and strategic minerals such as rare earth elements, lithium, nickel, cobalt, tungsten, vanadium and platinum group elements.

The minister stressed the need for advanced technologies in exploration, saying the future of mineral exploration lies in technology-driven systems, including AI, remote sensing, integrated geoscience analytics and advanced exploration methodologies.

The Geological Survey of India presented a five-year roadmap involving large-scale thematic mapping, AI/ML-enabled mineral targeting and advanced-stage exploration projects covering nearly 48,000 sq km.

The Remote Sensing & Aerial Survey division said more than 6.5 lakh sq km had already been covered under the National Aerogeophysical Mapping Programme, generating over 200 exploration projects using aero-geophysical datasets.

Separately, Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal chaired a review meeting with mineral-bearing states to assess progress in mineral block auctions and operationalisation.

The ministry said 36 mineral blocks, including 28 greenfield and eight brownfield blocks, were operationalised in FY26, compared with 58 blocks operationalised during the entire FY16-FY25 period.

The ministry also said 22 critical and strategic mineral blocks were auctioned during FY26, reflecting the government’s focus on securing mineral resources essential for economic growth and the clean energy transition.

Since the introduction of the auction regime in 2015, a total of 108 mineral blocks were successfully auctioned during the period from FY2015-16 to FY2020-21.

The pace of auctions accelerated, with 364 mineral blocks successfully auctioned between FY2021-22 and FY2024-25, averaging about 90 blocks per year.