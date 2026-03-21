Saturday, March 21, 2026 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt raises commercial LPG allocation to 50% as gas crisis hits sectors

Govt raises commercial LPG allocation to 50% as gas crisis hits sectors

The total LPG allocation increases to 50 per cent for commercial users with the latest additional 20 per cent allocation

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

Representative image from file.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has announced an additional 20 per cent allocation of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to states, bringing the total allocation to 50 per cent, as several businesses are hit by the recent cooking gas crisis.
 
The additional 20 per cent allocation should be prioritised for the sectors, namely, restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteen, food processing or dairy, subsidised canteens or outlets run by state governments or local bodies for food, community kitchens, 5kg free trade LPG (FTL) for migrant laborers.
 
The commercial users are required to apply for piped natural gas (PNG) with city gas distribution (CGD) company in their city to receive additional LPG, according to an order, dated March 21, by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).
 
 
The government had prioritised LPG for domestic consumers, while significantly cutting allocation for commercial users, on account of supply shortage amid the ongoing war in West Asia.
 
Initially, only 20 per cent of the average monthly requirement was allocated for commercial users. An additional 10 per cent was allocated to states that committed to reforms supporting transition to piped gas.

Also Read

Diego Garcia

What Iran's failed-to-hit strike on Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean means

Strait of Hormuz

Twenty-two countries urge Iran to halt attacks, reopen Strait of Hormuz

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

Govt raises commercial LPG allocation to 50% as domestic output improves

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala Assembly polls: LDF Ministers, Cong, BJP leaders file nominations

Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi

Delhi CM meets PM Modi, discusses national capital's development

 
As per the latest order, all commercial and industrial LPG consumers need to register with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to be eligible for the additional 50 per cent allocation. “OMCs shall register such customers and keep a record of the sector they operate in the end-use of LPG and annual weight requirement of LPG of that customer in respective database(s),” the government said
 
Meanwhile, the commercial users also need to apply for PNG with the City Gas Distribution (CGD) company and undertake measures all actions that will take them to a State of readiness for receiving PNG before they can be eligible to be allotted any commercial LPG from the overall 50% allocation.
 
The government is urging consumers to shift to PNG for cooking gas as LPG supplies tighten due to the Iran war. India depends on imports for about 60 per cent of its domestic LPG requirements, with nearly 90 per cent sourced from West Asia.

More From This Section

BAsmati

West Asia crisis hits rice exports from MP's Raisen, Balaghat districts

Kaushik Basu, former Chief Economic Advisor

Super-rich tax may address inequality, says former CEA Kaushik Basupremium

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

West Asia conflict: Stranded vessels running out of fresh water, foodpremium

Nirmala Sitharaman

New I-T rules notified; new Act to ease compliance, cut litigation, says FM

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

How distorted West Asia crude pricing hurts India as war lifts import costspremium

Topics : lpg crisis LPG cylinder price West Asia and the Gulf Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026Galaxy A57 and A37 LaunchLPG Crisis