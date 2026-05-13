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Home / Economy / News / Govt raises gold, silver duties to 15% to curb imports, support rupee

Govt raises gold, silver duties to 15% to curb imports, support rupee

The higher duties could ‌dampen demand in the world's second-largest consumer of precious metals, although they may help narrow India's trade deficit and support the rupee

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Gold demand, particularly for investment purposes, has risen in India | Image: Adobe Stock

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 6:08 AM IST

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India has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent, government orders said ​on Wednesday, as part of efforts to curb overseas purchases of ​the metals and ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The higher duties could ‌dampen demand in the world's second-largest consumer of precious metals, although they may help narrow India's trade deficit and support the rupee, one of Asia's worst-performing currencies.

However, industry officials warned higher import taxes could revive smuggling, which had eased after India cut tariffs in mid-2024.

The government has imposed a 10 per cent basic customs duty and a 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on gold and silver imports, taking the effective import tax to 15 per cent from 6 per cent.

 

"As expected, the government has raised duties to curb the current account deficit. However, this could affect demand, as gold and silver prices were already elevated," said ‌Surendra Mehta, national secretary at the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to avoid gold purchases for a year to help protect foreign exchange reserves. India meets almost all of its gold consumption through imports.

Gold demand, particularly for investment purposes, has risen in India amid a recent rally in prices and negative returns from equities over the past year.

Inflows into India's gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surged 186 per cent year-on-year in the March quarter ​to a record 20 metric tons, the World Gold Council said last month.

India has been trying to ‌curb gold imports in recent weeks and began levying a 3 per cent integrated goods and services tax (IGST) on gold and silver imports, prompting banks to halt imports for more ​than a ‌month.

As a result, April imports fell to a near 30-year low. Banks have since resumed imports ‌after paying the 3 per cent IGST, but imports are now likely to fall again following the increase in import duties, bullion dealers said.

"Grey markets are likely to become active, as the ‌incentives ​to bring in ​gold illegally are high. At current price levels, smugglers could make significant profits," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer at a private bank, who declined to be named ‌as he was not ​authorised to speak to media.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:07 AM IST

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