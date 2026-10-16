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Home / Economy / News / Govt raises petrol export duty to ₹2.5/litre, cuts diesel duty to ₹8.5

Govt raises petrol export duty to ₹2.5/litre, cuts diesel duty to ₹8.5

The export duties ‌are currently reviewed every fortnight and adjusted in line ‌with movements ​in international crude ​oil and petroleum product prices

Petrol, diesel, petrol pump

India has raised the windfall tax on ​exports of petrol and cut ​the duty on diesel.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

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India has raised the windfall tax on ​exports of petrol and cut ​the duty on diesel, according to ‌a government order issued late Thursday.

The export duty on petrol was raised to ₹2.5 ($0.0263) per litre from ₹0.5 per litre, while the duty on diesel exports was cut to ₹8.5 per litre from ₹16 per litre, effective October 16, the order said. India first imposed windfall taxes on fuel exports in July 2022 and withdrew ​them two years later. The government reintroduced the tax ‌in March 2026 after crude prices jumped during ​the ‌US-Israeli war on Iran.

The export duties ‌are currently reviewed every fortnight and adjusted in line ‌with movements ​in international crude ​oil and petroleum product prices.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 7:59 AM IST