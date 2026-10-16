Govt raises petrol export duty to ₹2.5/litre, cuts diesel duty to ₹8.5

India has raised the windfall tax on ​exports of petrol and cut ​the duty on diesel, according to ‌a government order issued late Thursday.

The export duty on petrol was raised to ₹2.5 ($0.0263) per litre from ₹0.5 per litre, while the duty on diesel exports was cut to ₹8.5 per litre from ₹16 per litre, effective October 16, the order said. India first imposed windfall taxes on fuel exports in July 2022 and withdrew ​them two years later. The government reintroduced the tax ‌in March 2026 after crude prices jumped during ​the ‌US-Israeli war on Iran.

The export duties ‌are currently reviewed every fortnight and adjusted in line ‌with movements ​in international crude ​oil and petroleum product prices.