Govt raises taxes on diesel, jet fuel exports, leaves petrol duty unchanged
The export duty on petrol would remain unchanged, the government said
Reuters New Delhi
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India has raised windfall taxes on diesel exports to ₹14 ($0.1478) and that on aviation fuel to ₹12.5 per litre, the government said in a statement on Monday, with the prices applicable for the next fortnight starting June 16.
The export duty on petrol would remain unchanged, the government said. The export duty on diesel increased from an earlier ₹13.5 while that on aviation fuel increased from an earlier ₹9.5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 6:24 AM IST