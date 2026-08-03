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Home / Economy / News / Govt raises windfall tax on petrol, diesel, ATF exports from August

Govt raises windfall tax on petrol, diesel, ATF exports from August

Special additional excise duty on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel has been increased, while domestic excise duty rates remain unchanged.

fuel, oil, petrol, diesel

Image: Bloomberg

Shubhangi Mathur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

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The government has increased the special additional excise duty (SAED) on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), with effect from August, according to a gazette notification.
 
The export duty on petrol has been increased to ₹3.5 per litre from ₹2.5 per litre. The windfall tax on diesel exports has been raised to ₹25.5 per litre from ₹15.5 per litre, while the levy on ATF exports has been increased to ₹22 per litre from ₹14.5 per litre.
 
The government introduced the windfall tax on exports of certain petroleum products from March 27 to ensure domestic availability by disincentivising exports amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The rates are revised every fortnight.
 
 
The rates are determined based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing since the previous review. However, there is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.
 

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Topics : petrol export Diesel exports ATF

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:02 PM IST