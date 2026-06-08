Govt reduces annual Ujjwala LPG subsidy quota to 4 cylinders a year

The Centre has reduced the number of subsidised LPG cylinders available annually under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from nine to four, while retaining the subsidy at ₹300 per 14.2-kg cylinder, news agency PTI reported citing a senior government official.

With the latest revision, PMUY beneficiaries will receive the ₹300 subsidy on only the first four refills in a year, translating into an annual benefit of ₹1,200 per household.

The move comes at a time when rising international LPG prices have increased the financial burden on public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs). Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have pushed up benchmark Saudi Contract Prices (CP), taking the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder to more than ₹1,600 and resulting in under-recoveries of about ₹700 per cylinder for OMCs. The PMUY, launched in May 2016, initially provided beneficiaries with subsidy support on up to 12 LPG cylinders annually. The entitlement was reduced to nine cylinders in 2025 and has now been lowered further to four.

Addressing the change, Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said PMUY beneficiaries continue to receive substantial support beyond the direct subsidy.

“Whether I’m a Ujjwala customer or a non-Ujjwala customer, I’m getting a cylinder which should have cost ₹1,600. At ₹942, even if I’m a non-Ujjwala customer. Now in that case, that is also an indirect subsidy to customers. Now over and above that, Ujjwala customers get ₹300 more. So overall, if you see, they are getting ₹1,000. The non-Ujjwala consumers are also getting ₹700 a cylinder,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Khanooja added that the current under-recovery borne by OMCs is around ₹700 per 14.2-kg LPG cylinder, comparable to earlier periods when the government compensated the companies through budgetary support. He said that the Centre had provided about ₹52,000 crore to OMCs across FY23 and FY24 to offset such losses.

The government introduced a targeted subsidy of ₹200 per 14.2-kg LPG cylinder for PMUY beneficiaries in May 2022, covering up to 12 refills annually, with proportionate support for 5-kg connections. In October 2023, the subsidy was increased to ₹300 per cylinder while retaining the 12-refill cap. In August 2025, the eligible subsidised refills were reduced to nine per year, with the subsidy amount unchanged.

At present, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹942 in Delhi for general consumers, while PMUY beneficiaries pay ₹642 after accounting for the subsidy.