Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt revises release date for annual and Q4 GDP estimates to June 7

Govt revises release date for annual and Q4 GDP estimates to June 7

The ministry said the change was necessitated because some "critical datasets become available only after a lag of up to two months"

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

Representative image from file.

Akshita Singh
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has revised the release date for India’s provisional annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates and fourth-quarter GDP data from the last working day of May to June 7, or the previous working day if June 7 falls on a holiday. 
 
In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said the National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the schedule after consultations with the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics (ACNAS) “with a view to further strengthen the data quality.” 
 
The ministry said the change was necessitated because some “critical datasets become available only after a lag of up to two months”.  
 
Explaining the rationale, the government said listed companies are allowed up to 60 days from the end of the financial year to file audited fourth-quarter and annual financial results, leading many firms to submit statements close to the May 31 deadline. 
 
The release also noted that key Central government fiscal data for March, including revenue expenditure, capital expenditure, taxes, subsidies and interest payments, are finalised only after a two-month lag. 
 
Accordingly, the NSO said the provisional GDP estimates for FY26 and GDP estimates for the January-March quarter of 2025-26 are scheduled to be released on June 5, 2026. 
 
The ministry said the revision is part of “continued efforts” to improve the “quality, coverage and robustness” of data used in national accounts compilation and added that the move is aligned with “prevailing international best practices”. 

More From This Section

Power plant, thermal power

Uttar Pradesh govt approves thermal power project of ₹33,000 crorepremium

India Russia, India-Russia flag

India, Russia in advanced talks for critical minerals agreement: Report

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India has ample fuel stocks, but OMC losses may hit ₹1 trillion: Puri

household income

Revamped survey looks to finally crack India's household income puzzlepremium

PSB

PSBs' net profit rises 11% to all-time high ₹1.98 lakh cr in FY26: FinMin

Topics : Gross domestic product GDP forecast India GDP GDP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs SRH LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyGold Stock TodayBOB Q4 Results Tata Power Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table