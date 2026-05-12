Govt revises release date for annual and Q4 GDP estimates to June 7

The government has revised the release date for India’s provisional annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates and fourth-quarter GDP data from the last working day of May to June 7, or the previous working day if June 7 falls on a holiday.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said the National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the schedule after consultations with the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics (ACNAS) “with a view to further strengthen the data quality.”

The ministry said the change was necessitated because some “critical datasets become available only after a lag of up to two months”.

Explaining the rationale, the government said listed companies are allowed up to 60 days from the end of the financial year to file audited fourth-quarter and annual financial results, leading many firms to submit statements close to the May 31 deadline.

The release also noted that key Central government fiscal data for March, including revenue expenditure, capital expenditure, taxes, subsidies and interest payments, are finalised only after a two-month lag.

Accordingly, the NSO said the provisional GDP estimates for FY26 and GDP estimates for the January-March quarter of 2025-26 are scheduled to be released on June 5, 2026.

The ministry said the revision is part of “continued efforts” to improve the “quality, coverage and robustness” of data used in national accounts compilation and added that the move is aligned with “prevailing international best practices”.