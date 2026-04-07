No plans to impose curbs on sugar exports: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra
India is the world's second biggest sugar producer
Reuters New Delhi
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India, the world's second biggest sugar producer, has no plans to impose curbs on sugar exports, food secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Tuesday.
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Topics : Sugar exports food security sugar industry
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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 5:18 PM IST