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Home / Economy / News / No plans to impose curbs on sugar exports: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

No plans to impose curbs on sugar exports: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

India is the world's second biggest sugar producer

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol

Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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India, the world's second biggest sugar producer, has no plans to impose curbs on sugar exports, food secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Tuesday.
 

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Topics : Sugar exports food security sugar industry

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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