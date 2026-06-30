Govt's fiscal deficit up 12-fold in April-May as revenue collections weaken

The government's fiscal deficit widened sharply to Rs 1.62 trillion in April-May, more than 12 times higher than a year ago, as pressure on revenue collections became more pronounced despite the record-high surplus transfer from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in May.

At Rs 1.62 trillion, the government's fiscal deficit accounted for 9.6 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 16.96 trillion, data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Tuesday showed. In April-May 2025, the fiscal deficit was only 0.8 per cent of the BE.

The government's revenue receipts fell to Rs 6.99 trillion in April-May from Rs 7.08 trillion in the corresponding period a year ago, as tax revenue and non-tax revenue both declined by 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Total receipts fell 2 per cent to Rs 7.19 trillion in April-May, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the BE.

Within tax revenue, the government's excise duty collections fell nearly 20 per cent to Rs 2.12 trillion in April-May, reflecting cuts in the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel in late March. The government had cut the excise duty on both fuels by Rs 10 per litre.

Even as revenues softened, the government maintained a strong pace of spending, particularly on capital creation. The government's capital expenditure jumped a little over 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.51 trillion in April-May. With this, the government has met nearly 21 per cent of its capital expenditure target of Rs 12.22 trillion for financial year 2026-27 (FY27) in just the first two months.

The government's revenue expenditure also remained elevated, increasing 20 per cent to Rs 6.30 trillion during April-May. As a result, total expenditure rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8.81 trillion during the period.

For May, the government recorded a fiscal surplus of nearly Rs 2 trillion as the record-high surplus transfer of Rs 2.87 trillion from the RBI raised non-tax revenue by nearly 13 per cent in the month to Rs 3.27 trillion. The government has recorded a fiscal surplus for the third consecutive year in May due to a windfall dividend from the central bank.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd, said the sharp dip in global energy prices following the easing of tensions in West Asia has improved the outlook for the government's fiscal position in FY27. "ICRA now expects only a marginal overshooting in the government's fiscal deficit vis-à-vis the target of 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY27, as against the previous estimate of a 40-basis-point (bp) slippage, which assumed an average crude oil price of $95 per barrel for the financial year," she added.