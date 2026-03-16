Govt says exports moving smoothly; 2,600 containers shipped to West Asia

According to the latest government data, around 2,600 containers have been shipped to West Asia from India’s export cargo hub, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), over the past five days.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, shared the figures at a press conference of the inter-ministerial group (IMG) here.

“There is no congestion reported at any major port. Export-bound containers at Nhava Sheva have reduced from 5,600 to 3,900 as of today,” Sinha said.

Concerns had earlier been flagged by maritime intelligence agencies, including Xeneta, which reported high levels of congestion at both JNPA and Kandla Port on Monday.

The IMG dismissed the concerns, saying ports are actively monitoring cargo build-up and implementing measures to ensure additional storage and back-to-town facilities.

After India secured safe passage for two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, the first vessel, Shivalik, arrived at Gujarat’s Mundra Port on Monday evening carrying 46,000 tonnes of LPG contracted by Indian Oil Corporation. Of this, 20,000 tonnes will be unloaded at Mundra and the remaining 26,000 tonnes at New Mangalore Port.

The second LPG vessel, Nanda Devi, is expected to arrive at Kandla Port on Tuesday.

Another Indian-flagged vessel, Jag Laadki, carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude oil, sailed from the United Arab Emirates on March 14 and is safely en route to India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers on board are safe, Sinha said.

Of the 22 Indian-flagged vessels currently stuck west of the Strait of Hormuz, six are LPG tankers. The remaining include crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemical and product tankers, container ships, and bulk carriers, a senior government official said.

The government is in talks with several stakeholders to ensure the safe passage of Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which considerable volumes of crude oil and LNG transit, said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, on Monday.

Led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, New Delhi has been engaging with Tehran to secure safe passage for Indian-flagged merchant vessels.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has urged countries to send warships to ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran blocked the maritime artery in response to US-Israeli attacks.

India has not yet held bilateral discussions with the US on deploying ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Jaiswal said. “We are aware that this is being discussed by several countries. We have not yet discussed this in a bilateral setting,” he added.

Meanwhile, India’s maritime regulator, the Directorate General of Shipping, has issued another advisory after exporters raised concerns over commercial challenges, including higher freight charges.

The issues raised by exporters have been compiled and forwarded to the concerned authorities for necessary action, the DGS said in a circular on Monday.

“Exporters and other stakeholders have reported concerns relating to logistics, vessel routing, increased transit time, higher freight rates and associated operational challenges affecting the smooth movement of export cargo,” it said.