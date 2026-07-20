The government on Monday clarified that there is currently no proposal under consideration to scrap the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, according to a response by Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, in the Lok Sabha.

The tax rate of 12.5 per cent on equity LTCG is the same for domestic retail investors and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Chaudhary said in a written response to a parliamentary question by Lok Sabha member Anand Bhadauria on July 20.

The response comes amid demands from certain market participants to cut the LTCG tax.

Chaudhary said the government has rationalised the tax treatment for FPIs only on government securities by exempting such investments from income tax on any interest or capital gains through the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026. The exemptions are applicable from April 1.