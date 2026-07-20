Govt says no proposal under consideration to remove LTCG tax on equities
The government told the Lok Sabha there is no proposal to abolish the long-term capital gains tax on equities and said tax rates are reviewed during the annual Budget process
Shilpa Rangarajan Mumbai
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The government on Monday clarified that there is currently no proposal under consideration to scrap the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, according to a response by Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, in the Lok Sabha.
The tax rate of 12.5 per cent on equity LTCG is the same for domestic retail investors and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Chaudhary said in a written response to a parliamentary question by Lok Sabha member Anand Bhadauria on July 20.
The response comes amid demands from certain market participants to cut the LTCG tax.
Chaudhary said the government has rationalised the tax treatment for FPIs only on government securities by exempting such investments from income tax on any interest or capital gains through the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026. The exemptions are applicable from April 1.
"This step will align the taxation on government securities with many comparable jurisdictions. This will ensure stable, systematic inflow of durable, patient foreign capital and long-term investors, such as pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds," Chaudhary said in the response.
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The central government accrued ₹1.29 trillion in LTCG tax revenue during FY25, nearly doubling from ₹72,249 crore in the previous year. Data for FY26 and FY27 are pending filing.
Tax rates, including capital gains taxes, are periodically reviewed as part of the annual Budget process after considering macroeconomic factors, Chaudhary said in the response.
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Topics : LTCG LTCG tax Capital Gains Equities
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 6:57 PM IST