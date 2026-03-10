Govt seeks Parliament approval for ₹2.01 trillion extra FY26 spending

The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday sought the approval of Parliament for a gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,81,289.26 crore involving a net cash outgo of Rs 2,01,142.96 crore, through the second supplementary demand for grants for FY2025-26.

The gross additional spending will be matched by savings of Rs 80,145.71 crore by ministries and departments or by enhanced receipts and recoveries.

“The net cash outgo is likely to be offset to a large extent by expenditure savings across ministries. The government revenue expenditure needs to expand by a steep 30 per cent year-on-year during February-March 2026 to meet the FY2026 RE, entailing an incremental amount of Rs 2.3 trillion. Consequently, we do not expect a material fiscal slippage on this account,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.

ALSO READ: What is Essential Commodities Act invoked by govt amid LPG shortage? An additional allocation of Rs 59,000 crore has been sought by the Finance Ministry for the Economic Stabilisation Fund and the Gold Reserve Fund – Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, 2015.

The additional expenditure includes Rs 15,000 crore for the Nutrient Based Subsidy Policy under the Department of Fertilisers, and Rs 23,640 crore for subsidies for the Development Action Plan under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

For meeting additional expenditure towards subsidies under the interest equalisation support for lines of credit under the Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme, an additional cash outgo of Rs 3,788 crore has been sought by the Finance Ministry.

The government’s total expenditure for FY2025-26, according to the revised estimates, is Rs 49,64,842 crore, of which Rs 10,95,755 crore is capital expenditure. The government has utilised 74.3 per cent of the total expenditure as on January 31, 2026.

Of the total capital expenditure, 77 per cent has been spent in the first ten months of the current financial year, according to the Controller General of Accounts data.