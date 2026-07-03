Govt seeks to contain backlash against mandatory E20 petrol rollout

The government on Friday sought to contain a growing backlash against its mandatory use of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, as consumers unhappy about lower fuel efficiency and vehicle performance planned a protest against the policy.

The mandate to use the blend, known as E20, came into force last year but has emerged as one of the biggest political flashpoints for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and motorists in the world's third-largest car market.

The controversy intensified this week after Attorney General R. Venkataramani was reported to have described E20 as an "experiment" during a court hearing, saying the results would become clear only next year.

The government denied that the remark was made in the context of the ethanol-blended petrol policy, but a video of the court proceedings showing Venkataramani using the word has since gone viral on social media.

Venkataramani told Reuters on Friday that he had used the term "experiment" in the context of ethanol supply volumes, not the E20 petrol policy itself.

The clarification has done little to quell public anger, with critics accusing the government of rushing the policy's implementation.

The government's Press Information Bureau dismissed the criticism as "wild claims" on Friday and urged people not to "fall for the rage bait".

Seeking to reassure motorists, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday compared ethanol fuel with its use in motor racing.

"They use it in racing cars also, the acceleration increases. Mileage, yes, it may drop a little," Puri said.

Plan for protest in New Delhi

Tehseen Poonawalla, a New Delhi-based social activist and Congress supporter, said he was planning a protest against the E20 policy in New Delhi on Sunday and had received interest from thousands of people wanting to join.

Many motorists are frustrated that they no longer have a choice at fuel stations and have seized on the Attorney General's comment to express their concerns on social media.

Priyank Kharge, a minister in the Karnataka government and a Congress leader, said on X that the rollout of the E20 policy lacked adequate consultation and that the government "cannot challenge citizens to prove damage when your own data is still pending".

Hundreds of motorists have posted complaints on X alleging reduced fuel efficiency and increased wear and tear of vehicle parts after using E20.

In one video on X viewed more than 500,000 times, a motorist identifying himself as Manish Kashyap stood in a workshop beside his car, claiming it required repairs after being damaged by E20 fuel.

"I have spent a lot of money on this car and paid taxes only to find that after two months my car is not working," he said.

The government says E20 helps reduce carbon emissions, cuts crude oil imports, saves foreign exchange and supports farm incomes by increasing demand for agricultural feedstock used in ethanol production.