Govt studying details of US tariffs on Russian oil buyers: Piyush Goyal
The bill authorises Trump to impose stiff tariffs of up to 100% on China, India, and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian energy
Reuters NEW DELHI
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India is studying details of US tariffs on buyers of Russian oil, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, days after the US House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions and tariffs bill meant to increase economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The bill authorises President Donald Trump to impose stiff tariffs of up to 100% on China, India, and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian energy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:34 PM IST