Govt studying details of US tariffs on Russian oil buyers: Piyush Goyal

India ​is studying details of US tariffs on buyers of Russian oil, Indian ‌trade minister Piyush ​Goyal ​said on Monday, days ​after the US House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions ​and tariffs ‌bill meant to increase economic ​pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The bill ‌authorises ​President Donald ‌Trump to impose ‌stiff tariffs of up to ​100% on China, India, and other ​countries to reduce their dependence on ‌Russian energy.