Govt plans to borrow ₹8.2 trillion in H1FY27; yields seen softening

The government plans to issue ₹8.2 trillion worth of government securities in H1FY27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The amount was lower than the market expectation of ₹8.53 trillion to ₹8.85 trillion, dealers said.

Bond yields are expected to soften by around 4 basis points to 5 basis points on Monday on the back of the lower-than-expected borrowing amount for the first half of the upcoming financial year.

Market participants said that the issuance calendar was tilted towards shorter-tenor bonds, which could result in some flattening of the yield curve.

“The borrowing calendar has come in slightly lower than market expectations, with a bias towards shorter-tenor issuances, which could lead to some curve flattening. While the T-bill borrowing is broadly in line with expectations, the lower overall supply should offer some support to bond yields in the near term, potentially leading to a modest softening,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.

The government plans to issue ₹2.88 trillion worth of Treasury bills in the first quarter of the upcoming financial year, which was along expected lines, dealers said. The government plans to borrow ₹1.3 trillion via issuance of Treasury bills in FY27.

“The borrowing programme for H1 FY2027 is less front-loaded than that seen in recent years, which may help to cool the recent spike in yields. This is accompanied by a rise in the WMA limit. Yields would likely ease once the West Asia conflict resolves, and it would be prudent to defer some borrowings until then, although the timelines for the same remain uncertain,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

The RBI has set the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit at ₹2.5 trillion for the first half of FY27 (April–September 2026), the central bank notified on Friday.

The RBI may consider fresh market borrowings once the utilisation of the WMA limit reaches 75 per cent.

The government plans to gross borrow ₹17.2 trillion via market-dated securities in the upcoming financial year. After the central bank’s switch auctions, the gross borrowing for the financial year is seen at around ₹16.04 trillion.

In the current financial year, the government issued ₹14.8 trillion worth of gilts.