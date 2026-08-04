Govt to continue fiscal measures to mitigate future fuel price volatility

The government will continue adopting fiscal and administrative measures to mitigate any future volatility in fuel prices, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

“The government will continue to adopt appropriate fiscal and administrative measures to mitigate the impact of future fuel price volatility while maintaining fiscal sustainability,” Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The response comes in the backdrop of the government cutting the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre earlier this year, in the aftermath of the West Asia conflict, which has led to volatility in crude oil prices. The duty cut led to a revenue loss of around ₹1.23 trillion for the government in the current financial year (FY27).

“The excise duty reduction partly offset the under-recoveries being absorbed by public-sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), enabling them to continue supplying fuel without disruption,” the minister said.

The government’s strategy is to accommodate such measures within the available budgetary space by closely monitoring revenue and expenditure trends, reprioritising expenditure, and taking appropriate fiscal measures as warranted by evolving economic conditions, the minister said. “This enables the government to respond to unforeseen shocks, such as elevated international crude oil prices, while continuing to meet budgetary commitments, support macroeconomic stability, and adhere to the fiscal consolidation path,” he added.

The government will continue its efforts to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation, enhance energy security through diversification of crude oil import sources and expansion of strategic petroleum reserves, promote alternative and cleaner fuels, and improve energy efficiency, which will reduce the economy’s vulnerability to external energy shocks while supporting sustainable and resilient economic growth, he said.