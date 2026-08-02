Govt to introduce Bankers' Books Evidence Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday

The government has listed the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Once enacted, the Indian Statistical Institute Bill will replace the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959.

The government is also likely to introduce the Taxation and Other Laws Amendment Bill, 2026, which will replace an ordinance.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table a statement showing demands for excess grants for 2022-23.

The Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws Amendment Bill will also table its report on Monday.

The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, once enacted, will replace the Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 1891.

It seeks to expand the definition of 'bankers' books' to include all records maintained by banks, whether physical, digital, electronic, cloud-based or in any other form, to provide a technology-neutral and future-ready legal framework.

It would empower the Centre to extend the proposed legislation's applicability to all entities operating in the financial sector.

It would also define 'special cause' for when a court may compel a bank officer to produce any bankers' books or to appear as a witness in any legal proceeding in which the bank is not a party.