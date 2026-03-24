CIE scheme to be notified by mid-2026 to boost equipment manufacturing
The government will notify the CIE incentive scheme by mid-2026 to boost domestic manufacturing, raise value addition, and attract investments in construction equipment
Deepak Patel New Delhi
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The government will notify the proposed Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) by mid-2026, with detailed guidelines on incentives, investment commitments and budget allocation for seven years, said Vijay Mittal, joint secretary at the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), on Tuesday.