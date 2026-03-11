Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 08:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre to prepare roadmap to tackle challenges in shipping sector

Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal asks officials to prepare a roadmap to address industry challenges as geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions strain maritime trade

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asked officials to prepare a roadmap to resolve challenges faced by the shipping industry, which has been impacted by geopolitical developments, supply chain management and rising operational pressures on maritime trade.
 
Sonowal chaired a high-level meeting with the National Shipping Board (NSB) to address emerging challenges in India’s shipping sector and review measures amid evolving global geopolitical and trade dynamics. 
Besides members of the National Shipping Board, industry leaders, maritime stakeholders and senior ministry officials attended the meeting to deliberate on operational issues and policy priorities affecting the sector.
 
 
“The deliberations focused on identifying policy interventions to strengthen India’s shipping ecosystem, enhance fleet capacity and ensure resilience in maritime logistics. The Union Minister took note and directed officials to prepare a roadmap to resolve them,” the shipping ministry said in a statement.
 
The ministry’s engagement with the shipping board comes as global maritime trade faces heightened geopolitical uncertainties and shifting supply chains, prompting India to reinforce its shipping capabilities and operational preparedness.
 
Officials said the interaction covered the government’s efforts to ensure uninterrupted cargo movement and maintain stability across the maritime sector while addressing industry concerns.
 
The meeting reviewed progress under major national initiatives such as Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and Maritime India Vision 2030, which seek to expand port infrastructure, boost shipping capacity and position India as a leading global maritime hub.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

