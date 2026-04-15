Govt to provide ₹10,000 cr support for cities under ₹1 trillion Urban Fund

Cities looking to make use of the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) will see state support of Rs 10,000 crore in capacity building and credit guarantees to make projects bankable and leverage private or market finance, the housing and urban affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

The government released the much-awaited guidelines for the UCF and plans to start releasing funds to support projects soon, said Manohar Lal Khattar, housing and urban affairs minister.

According to the guidelines, central assistance for projects under the fund will be Rs 90,000 crore, while Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked for Project Preparation and Capacity Building at national, state or Union Territory, and city levels, and a Credit Repayment Guarantee Sub-Scheme (CRGSS) has been allocated Rs 5,000 crore.

The policy was ideated specifically for cities to leverage market finance instead of relying on government grants, keeping central assistance for projects limited to 25 per cent of the cost of bankable projects, provided that at least 50 per cent of the project cost is funded from bonds, bank loans, and public-private partnerships.

The scheme will cover all cities with a projected 2025 population of 1 million or more, industrial cities with a population of more than 100,000, and all urban local bodies.

The Rs 90,000 crore project fund will serve as catalytic support to leverage market-based financing, enable structured project implementation, and ensure timely execution of financially viable and reform-linked urban infrastructure investments, the guidelines said.

“States will endeavour to take up projects equivalent to at least 25 per cent of their allocated amount within six months from the issuance of guidelines. The inter-se allocation of funds among states or Union Territories shall be broadly based on their respective population,” they said.

This money will be provided to cities and urban bodies in three tranches. Thirty per cent of the project fund will be released initially to kickstart the approved project, while the remaining 70 per cent will be tied to actual physical delivery and adherence to outcomes over two tranches.

The Project Preparation and Capacity Building Fund (PPCBF) is expected to strengthen the quality, readiness, and bankability of projects, and build institutional and technical capacity. This could address a key area of concern in infrastructure projects — project planning.

Across sub-sectors, projects continue to be plagued by inadequate plans, often created in silos of government departments, experts said. Rs 3,000 crore has been specifically allocated for this purpose.

Officials previously said that, besides the challenge of making projects bankable, a problem encountered with several urban local bodies (ULBs) in accessing markets in the past had been the lack of creditworthiness due to multiple factors.

According to the government, the CRGSS will address this, targeting ULBs in northeastern and hilly states or Union Territories, and smaller urban local bodies with a population below 100,000.

“The sub-scheme is designed as a risk-sharing and credit enhancement mechanism to assist ULBs with limited credit history or relatively weaker financial profiles, enabling their gradual transition towards sustainable and independent market financing,” the guidelines said.

In a previous interview with this newspaper, Housing and Urban Development Corporation chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshreshtha had said that engaging several ULBs will involve a complete overhaul of their books in accordance with credit rating standards so that they can access the market to begin with.

Players such as HUDCO are in the running to be end-to-end players to handhold ULBs in creating bankable project pipelines.

Credit repayment guarantee will be provided for first-time loans at 70 per cent of the loan amount or up to Rs 7 crore, whichever is lower, and for second-time loans at 50 per cent of the loan amount or up to Rs 7 crore, whichever is lower.

The UCF will cover projects on digital governance, trunk infrastructure, last-mile transport, non-motorised mobility infrastructure (for example, pedestrianisation), and revitalisation of old city areas and markets.

“Projects shall demonstrate long-term financial sustainability, including viable revenue models and lifecycle cost considerations,” it said, adding the requirement of an escrow mechanism with appropriate ring-fencing of project revenues to ensure financial discipline, repayment security, and sustainability of operations.

The lack of economic momentum in cities and India’s legacy issues were also a core focus of the Economic Survey for FY26 released in February. A recurring concern was the lack of autonomy and integrated push from city authorities.

An urban infrastructure expert based in New Delhi said the guidelines firm up a plan that has not been undertaken before — leveraging private finance for cities and delivering physical outcomes. This is an initiative that two previous schemes — the city challenge fund in the early 2000s and the recent Smart Cities Mission — could not adequately address.