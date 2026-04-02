Petchem import duty waiver to cost govt ₹1,800 crore in 3 months

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the government on Thursday announced a full Customs duty exemption on a wide range of critical petrochemical raw materials until June 30, which is expected to cost the exchequer around ₹1,800 crore over three months.

The decision comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation and consider further measures in light of the conflict. According to a finance ministry statement, the relief is expected to support sectors such as plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and automotive components. Customs duty imposed on these petrochemical products are in the range of 5-10 per cent.

“This measure has been taken as a temporary and targeted intervention to ensure the continued availability of critical petrochemical inputs for domestic industry, cut cost pressures on downstream sectors, and safeguard supply stability,” it said. The exemption covers key petrochemical feedstocks, intermediates, and polymers used across manufacturing value chains, including chemicals such as methanol, phenol, and monoethylene glycol, as well as polymers like polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride.

Finance ministry officials indicated that the duty relief could result in a revenue loss of around ₹1,800 crore over the next three months, based on past trends, though they cautioned that the estimate remains dynamic.

Mithileshwar Thakur, secretary general of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, said the “timely move” would provide much-needed relief to industries, including textiles and apparel, which depend heavily on synthetic fibres and intermediates.

“This will help stabilise input costs, ensure continuity in production, and support the objective of achieving cost competitiveness of India-made products at a time when global supply chains are facing significant disruptions due to the West Asia crisis,” he said, adding: “This will also insulate industry against price volatility and help it not only survive but thrive despite global headwinds.”

Abhishek Jain, indirect tax head and partner at KPMG, said the decision comes at a critical time. “At a time of global uncertainty, this move provides much-needed relief by lowering input costs. It is a necessary intervention that should help manufacturing sectors navigate both cost pressures and supply disruptions,” Jain said.

Last week, the government had cut the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre to offset losses faced by oil-marketing companies. This is expected to result in a revenue loss of around ₹1.3 trillion for the central government in FY27.

Separately, officials said the revenue impact of the recently notified scheme allowing Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units to sell in the domestic tariff area (DTA) at concessional duty rates is difficult to estimate due to uncertainty around clearances and evolving trade conditions.

“The revenue impact is difficult to quantify in this case because this scheme is, in fact, enabling clearances into the country. There is no impact analysis that can be done at this moment… we will have to assess as we speak,” an official said.

The scheme, in force until March 31, 2027, will be administered through a notification under the Customs Act, 1962. Clearances will be processed via the faceless assessment system based on one-time certification by the Development Commissioner, one of the officials said. He also addressed concerns over the absence of integrated goods and services tax (IGST) relief under the scheme.

“IGST, whatever is paid on domestic clearance, input tax credit is available. So it does not make any difference if IGST is reduced — it does not give any specific benefit to the industry. Also, IGST is the same on imports and domestic clearances,” the person cited above said.

The officials reiterated that the scheme is time-bound and aimed at providing temporary flexibility to exporters facing global demand shocks, while maintaining parity with domestic industry. Sensitive sectors, including agriculture and select petroleum products, remain excluded.

On the fiscal front, the government said it has broadly met its indirect tax targets for 2025-26 at the revised estimate level. Customs collections reached 102 per cent of RE, central excise 101 per cent, and overall GST and non-GST revenues 101.2 per cent, with central GST at 100.8 per cent. Cess collections, however, lagged at 63 per cent.

Officials added that it is too early to project revenues for 2026-27, given the evolving impact of recent duty changes, including SEZ-related concessions, but maintained that the approach strikes a balance between supporting industry and maintaining fiscal prudence.