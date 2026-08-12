Govt weighs tiered incentives to phase out zero MDR in coming years: FinMin

The Department of Financial Services is exploring the options of either restoring the merchant discount rate (MDR) for certain high-threshold transactions or merchants under the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system, or introducing a tiered incentive structure to phase out government support over the next few years, the Finance Ministry has informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

“Given the sustainability of the UPI ecosystem and the burden on the Government exchequer, the Department is currently exploring two options: (i) Examining the feasibility of restoring MDR for certain high threshold transactions/ merchants; and (ii) a tiered incentive structure to phase-out the Government support in the next few years,” the department said in its reply to the panel dated July 17.

The parliamentary panel, in its report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, noted that the Budget allocation to incentivise UPI transactions and offset zero-MDR losses was Rs 2,000 crore, whereas the industry’s estimated operational cost was Rs 20,700 crore.

“While statutory enablement now exists to permit calibrated MDR on high-value transactions, any delay in notifying and operationalising this framework leaves payment service providers heavily dependent on inadequate subsidies, thereby threatening critical investments in cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and network infrastructure,” the committee, chaired by Lok Sabha member Bhartruhari Mahtab, said in its report.

An MDR of up to 0.30 per cent of the transaction value was applicable in India to UPI merchant transactions until 2019. The government announced zero MDR on all UPI transactions in January 2020 to accelerate digital-payment adoption and encourage a shift from cash to digital payments.

The committee observed that while UPI is expected to process up to 150 billion transactions per month and add 600 million new users, the current government incentive covers merely 11 per cent of the industry’s actual costs and 14 per cent of potential MDR collections, creating a structural funding gap that affects long-term infrastructure investment.

The Indian Parliament passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, earlier this week, amending the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. It would allow the government to specify through a notification the electronic payment modes that may continue to receive statutory protection against charges. However, the government is yet to allow the levy of MDR.

The UPI and Services Steering Committee, headed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), will decide the structure of MDR and the threshold beyond which UPI transactions would attract MDR. The government has so far maintained that MDR charges, once introduced, will apply only to a limited set of merchant transactions above a certain threshold, at a nominal rate far lower than debit- or credit-card MDRs.

“The committee would like to emphasise that establishing a viable revenue mechanism is critical to ensuring the UPI ecosystem achieves financial sustainability without perpetually straining the government exchequer,” the report said.

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that any future fee on digital payments would cover only a limited category of merchant transactions above a certain high threshold and that consumers would continue to make instant digital payments through UPI without a transaction charge.