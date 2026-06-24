Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Goyal-Greer talks yield little clarity on India-US interim trade deal

Goyal-Greer talks yield little clarity on India-US interim trade deal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer reviewed key trade issues, but negotiations offered few signals on when an interim agreement may be concluded

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Those expectations, however, moderated after Goyal said ahead of Greer's visit that he was not 'worried about' the July 24 deadline | (Photo:PTI)

Krity Ambey
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal wrapped up two days of trade negotiations with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday, with limited visible progress on the remaining issues.
 
Following the meetings in New Delhi, the commerce ministry issued its customary post-negotiation statement, reiterating both sides' commitment to expanding bilateral trade and advancing discussions under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The language was largely similar to statements released after previous rounds of talks, offering few clues about movement on the outstanding issues.
 
"The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of core BTA elements, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply-chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers, and expanded cooperation in strategic sectors," the ministry said in the statement.
 
 
"Discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone towards a comprehensive BTA. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers and consumers in both countries," the ministry said.
 
After Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal announced Greer's two-day visit to give the "final touches" to the interim deal, expectations had begun building that the two sides could announce an agreement before July 24, when the US' temporary 10 per cent universal tariff is due to expire and proposed Section 301 duties could begin taking effect.

Also Read

India-US conclude two-day trade deal talks ahead of US tariff deadline

India-US conclude two-day trade deal talks ahead of US tariff deadline

Lower crude oil prices, hopes of India-US trade deal among key reasons for market rally on Wednesday.

Sensex rebounds, up 1,000pts intra-day; Nifty atop 24,000; key reasons here

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with USTR Greer (right) and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (extreme left) in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo: X (via @USAmbIndia)

India, US begin trade talks as two nations rework deal amid tariff changes

Mineral

India's critical mineral recycling capacity commitments triple targetpremium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

July 24 deadline not my worry, says Piyush Goyal ahead of Greer visit

 
Those expectations, however, moderated after Goyal said ahead of Greer's visit that he was not "worried about" the July 24 deadline.
 
Trade experts believe the urgency that once surrounded the negotiations has eased considerably. "The central reality is that the rationale for rushing into a BTA largely disappeared on February 20 when the Supreme Court invalidated the reciprocal tariff framework," Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative founder Ajay Srivastava said.
 
"The US' original bargain no longer exists. What remains is pressure through Section 301 investigations and the promise of possible tariff moderation," Srivastava said.
 
The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed a 12.5 per cent tariff on Indian imports following a Section 301 investigation into alleged forced-labour links. Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 allows Washington to probe and act against trade practices it considers harmful to US commerce.
 
The USTR has proposed a lower 10 per cent tariff for Indonesia and Pakistan under the same investigation.
 
While the tariff would not take effect immediately, as Washington has invited public comments on the proposed action until July 6, the proposal of a lower tariff on a competitor such as Indonesia has also likely irked New Delhi, whose key ask in the deal is a tariff advantage over competitors.
 

More From This Section

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

Iran to accept oil payments in any currency: What it could mean for India

gdp forecast, economy

Energy stress, weak monsoon to slow India's growth to 6.6% in FY27: S&P

Swapan Dasgupta

We are unequivocally, emphatically pro-business: West Bengal FM Dasgupta

service sector, it industry, office

Mospi to launch India's first Index of Services Production on July 14

service sector, labour, manufacturing

What is the Index of Services Production and why does it matter?

Topics : Piyush Goyal India US Trade Deal US trade deals bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Hyderabad Road RenamedStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayCocktail 2 Box Office CollectionGold and Silver Rate TodayUP Illegal Coaching Centres CrackdownFIFA World Cup 2026 June 24 ScheduleStocks to Buy todayAmazon CEO Andy Jassy India VisitNifty Bank Index Today