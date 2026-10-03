Goyal holds bilateral meetings with top officials of several US firms

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held bilateral meetings with top officials of a number of US companies and discussed investment opportunities in India.

The minister is in the US till October 5.

He held meetings with Grant McGee, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Target.

The company is a major US retailer.

"Discussed the opportunities for Target to further leverage India's growing manufacturing opportunities under the Make in India initiative, deepen its presence in the country and expand sourcing from India," Goyal said in a social media post.

He also met Amit Banati, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Mondelez International, a company behind many of the chocolate and biscuit brands.

"We discussed Mondelez's seven-decade presence in India and opportunities to expand its manufacturing, sourcing and investments. India's rising consumption and investment-led reforms offer global consumer brands a strong base for growth and for expanding their global supply chains from India," he said.

During his meeting with Greg Case, CEO of Aon, the minister discussed the company's operations in India and the opportunities for further expansion.

The company is a global professional services firm.

Goyal highlighted India's growing strengths as a global hub for talent, innovation and business services, and the potential for deeper India-US business partnerships.

Further, Goyal met Paul Grewal, Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer at tech firm Cognition.

"Exchanged views on leveraging Cognition's pioneering AI solutions and deepening its presence in India. Highlighted how India's rich engineering ecosystem and dynamic startup culture provide a strong launchpad for building and deploying next-generation technologies for the world," Goyal said in another post.

During his meeting with Juan Ricardo Luciano, Chair of the Board and CEO of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), in Chicago, the minister discussed avenues to expand ADM's presence and investment opportunities in India.

"With our rapidly expanding food processing sector, modernizing agricultural value chains, and massive consumer base, India offers tremendous potential for sustainable growth and long term collaboration," he said.

Earlier, Goyal held a bilateral meeting with the senior leadership team at Nike, including Venkatesh Alagirisamy, EVP and COO; Rob Leinwand, EVP and Chief Legal Officer; Jorge Casimiro, VP and Chief Government and Public Affairs Officer.

"We discussed opportunities to build on Nike's longstanding engagement with India and explored avenues to deepen their presence across manufacturing, local sourcing, and the broader sports ecosystem," the minister said.