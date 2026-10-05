Gross FDI hits 15-year high, net FDI at five-year peak in Q1 FY27

India just had its strongest quarter for foreign investment in 15 years. Gross foreign direct investment (FDI) hit $30.66 billion in the first quarter of 2026-27, surpassing the previous peak recorded in the second quarter of 2020-21. However, foreign investors took out about 44 per cent of it through repatriation, such as dividends, royalties, and the sale of equity.

Separately, foreign exchange equal to about 31 per cent of gross FDI moved out because Indian companies invested abroad.

Even then, net FDI, which is gross inflows minus these two, was at a five-year high of $7.84 billion in the first quarter of 2026-27. When seen as a proportion of gross FDI, net FDI was just about 25 per cent.

India’s gross FDI inflows have moved broadly with the global economy. They took off in the mid-2000s, when growth was strong around the world. After the 2008 global financial crisis, they dipped but recovered quickly. In FY13, they fell sharply, just before the US Federal Reserve signalled in 2013 that it would scale back its monetary support. They then held steady in FY14. Since FY15, gross inflows have risen fast, and even Covid did not stop them. They fell in FY23 and FY24, but have since recovered to a record $96.99 billion in FY26. Yet a record high calls for a closer look at how much of that money actually stayed in the country.

Is net FDI rising? In the short run, yes. It was up 50 per cent from $5.24 billion a year earlier, against a 13 per cent rise in gross inflows. However, in the long run, net FDI has not kept pace with gross inflows.

From July-September 2011 to April-June 2022, net FDI was more than half of gross inflows in 28 of 44 quarters. In the 16 quarters since July-September 2022, it has not crossed that mark even once. Over the first 44 quarters, net FDI averaged 54 per cent of gross inflows. Over the last 16, it has averaged 12 per cent.

Negative net FDI, which means repatriation and Indian companies’ outward investment together exceeded gross inflows, used to be rare. It happened only once in the first 44 quarters, in April-June 2020 during Covid. Since July-September 2022, it has happened four times. The latest instance, in October-December 2025, is also the deepest.

Repatriation by foreign investors is the biggest shift. In the 44 quarters up to April-June 2022, it took an average of 28 per cent of gross inflows and crossed 50 per cent in only four of them. In the 16 quarters since July-September 2022, it has averaged 57 per cent and crossed 50 per cent in 10 of them. It went above 80 per cent twice, in July-September 2023 and October-December 2024. Before that, it had done so only once, in April-June 2020 during the pandemic. In the latest quarter, it was about 44 per cent.

It should be noted that repatriation of money out of India generally happens on past FDI inflows.

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has described the rise in repatriation as a sign of a “mature market”, where foreign investors can enter and exit with relative ease.

However, Biswajit Dhar, former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said foreign direct investment is the long-term investment that countries aspire to, and that if such investors start behaving like short-term speculators, “there is something that the government needs to worry about in terms of its policy regime.”

He said consumer demand is not really in the right place because of labour market conditions. The government needs to think about providing more stable employment, which he called a macro issue it needs to look at. Otherwise, it will be very difficult to keep investors invested in the country.

Outward investment by Indian companies is a separate flow. In the 44 quarters up to April-June 2022, outward FDI averaged 18 per cent of gross inflows and crossed 30 per cent in only four of them. In the 16 quarters since, it has averaged 30 per cent. In recent years, reports have named Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, Coforge, Airtel, Tata Steel, Tata Agratas, Sona, HEG and PI Industries as buying overseas firms or investing abroad. Many more are said to be planning similar deals.

Pronab Sen, former chief statistician of India, said the rise in outward investment is “worrying” because Indian corporates have been making massive profits but are not investing much in India. He said it is likely a sign that companies see better opportunities abroad than at home.

Dhar said both foreign and Indian investors need to know there is a secure market for them. “No one is going to produce anything in this country if they are not able to sell,” he added. “If the government can ensure that people have stable incomes in this country, then it also assures the investors that it makes sense to invest in this country.”

Within gross FDI, equity inflows hit a six-year high of around $20 billion in the June quarter. Behind that number is an unusual shift. Japan led equity inflows in the latest quarter, overtaking Singapore. It is only the second time Japan has topped in the past 15 years.

The surge came largely from one deal. In April, Japan’s MUFG Bank bought a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance, the biggest foreign investment ever in an Indian financial company. Other Japanese banks followed. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has become the largest shareholder in Yes Bank with a 24.22 per cent stake, and Mizuho Financial Group has agreed to take control of Avendus Capital.

Singapore has long been the top source, leading the table in 36 of the past 60 quarters. Together with Mauritius, the Netherlands, the US and the UAE, it accounted for about 75 per cent of equity inflows on average in the last 10 quarters.

The money is also changing direction by sector. Services now account for about half of equity inflows. In the latest quarter, banking, insurance and other services took 35.5 per cent, while computer software and hardware took another 14.4 per cent. Trading and non-conventional energy also gained.

RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta has said gross FDI could cross $100 billion in FY27. That would be another record. Whether it lifts net FDI depends on the two flows: net FDI will grow with gross FDI only if repatriation and Indian companies’ outward investment grow more slowly than gross inflows.