Gross FDI may cross $100 billion this fiscal, says RBI's Poonam Gupta

Gross foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows are expected to cross $100 billion in the current financial year, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said on Friday, citing strong investment activity despite global uncertainties.

Speaking at the post-monetary policy press conference, Gupta said gross FDI inflows had reached $95 billion in FY26, indicating that foreign capital flows are likely to remain robust and could surpass the $100 billion mark this year.

“Private capital formation numbers actually have been very healthy. Investment-to-GDP ratio has been turning upwards. So those numbers remain healthy. If we look at the BOP (balance of payments) side, gross FDI flows were $95 billion in 2025-26, can be much more this year, for all we know. Certainly top $100 billion, can go up to $110 billion, $120 billion, if not more,” said Gupta. “And it's a secular increase, which means it's not a story that we can pin down to only one year. There are years coming which will see even healthier inflows across FDI.”

Gross FDI inflows rose 17 per cent to $95 billion in FY26. Net FDI turned positive in February 2026 after remaining in negative territory for six consecutive months, with inflows of $4.44 billion. In March, net FDI inflows stood at $1.57 billion, reversing an outflow of $502 million recorded a year earlier, although they were lower than the February level.

Despite the strength in gross inflows, net FDI has remained subdued due to higher repatriation by foreign investors and rising outbound investments by Indian companies.

“Gross FDI has been very impressive, probably may touch even $100 billion this year. The important part is what happens to the repatriations. Then there's a third part that Indian companies have increased their investment outside, either in their subsidiaries or by acquiring companies abroad. Therefore, the net number, which is finally what is important from the point of view of balance of payments, is rather anaemic at less than $10 billion for the last two years,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

India's FDI inflows have followed a cyclical pattern over the past five years. After rising sharply in FY22, inflows moderated in FY23 amid a global slowdown, higher interest rates and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Gross FDI inflows declined to $71.36 billion in FY23 from $83.57 billion in FY22.

Inflows remained largely stable at $71.28 billion in FY24 as investors adopted a cautious approach towards cross-border investments. However, FDI rebounded to $80.6 billion in FY25, reflecting renewed confidence in India's growth prospects, manufacturing push and domestic consumption story.

Economists said the broader trend suggests India continues to remain an attractive destination for foreign capital, with investments increasingly flowing into manufacturing, services and long-term strategic sectors.