Gross GST collection kitty swells 15.4% to over ₹2.11 trillion in July
India's gross GST collections rose, driven by higher revenues from domestic transactions and imports; net collections stood at over ₹1.81trillion
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Gross GST collections grew 15.4 per cent to over ₹2.11 trillion in July on higher mop-up from domestic transactions and imports.
Gross GST collections were ₹1.83 trillion in July 2025. It was about ₹1.95 trillion last month.
Gross Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) revenue during the month stood at ₹39,835 crore, while State GST (SGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) mop-up were ₹47,881 crore and over ₹1.23 trillion, respectively.
Total refunds during July grew 13.1 per cent to ₹29,968 crore.
After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue stood at over ₹1.81 trillion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 11:57 AM IST