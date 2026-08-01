Gross GST collection kitty swells 15.4% to over ₹2.11 trillion in July

Gross GST collections grew 15.4 per cent to over ₹2.11 trillion in July on higher mop-up from domestic transactions and imports.

Gross GST collections were ₹1.83 trillion in July 2025. It was about ₹1.95 trillion last month.

Gross Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) revenue during the month stood at ₹39,835 crore, while State GST (SGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) mop-up were ₹47,881 crore and over ₹1.23 trillion, respectively.

Total refunds during July grew 13.1 per cent to ₹29,968 crore.

After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue stood at over ₹1.81 trillion.