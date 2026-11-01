Gross GST collections rise 23% to ₹2.31 trillion in October on strong sales

Gross GST collections increased 23 per cent to over ₹2.31 trillion in October, driven by strong mop-up from domestic activities and imports, according to government data released on Sunday.

Gross GST collections from domestic sales rose 16 per cent to over ₹1.59 trillion, and revenues from imports climbed 42 per cent to ₹72,246 crore.

The ₹2.31 trillion collection includes Central GST mop-up of 42,935 crore, State GST of ₹51,340 crore and Integrated GST of over ₹1.37 trillion, data showed.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,934 crore in October.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections rose 26 per cent to over ₹2.03 trillion in October.

During April-October, gross GST collection grew 13.2 per cent to over ₹14.77 trillion. Net collections rose 13 per cent to over ₹12.69 trillion.