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Home / Economy / News / GST collections grow 8.8% to over ₹2 trn in Mar on domestic sales, imports

GST collections grow 8.8% to over ₹2 trn in Mar on domestic sales, imports

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was ₹1.83 trillion in March, 2025

GST

Gross domestic revenues rose 5.9 per cent to over ₹1.46 trillion, while those from imports grew 17.8 per cent to ₹53,861 crore (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

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Gross GST collections grew 8.8 per cent to over ₹2 trillion in March, aided by tax mop-ups from domestic sales as well as imports, government data showed on Wednesday.

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was ₹1.83 trillion in March, 2025.

Gross domestic revenues rose 5.9 per cent to over ₹1.46 trillion, while those from imports grew 17.8 per cent to ₹53,861 crore.

Refund issuance during March rose 13.8 per cent to ₹22,074 crore, the latest data showed.

After adjusting refunds, net GST revenues stood at about ₹1.78 trillion, up 8.2 per cent year-on-year.

Gross GST revenue for the full 2025-26 (April-March) fiscal recorded a growth of 8.3 per cent to over ₹22.27 trillion.

 

Net revenues, after adjusting for refunds, grew 7.1 per cent to ₹19.34 trillion in FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : GST collection GST collections GST2.0 GST GST Act

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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