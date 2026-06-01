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Home / Economy / News / GST collections rise 3.2% to ₹1.94 trn in May on strong domestic demand

GST collections rise 3.2% to ₹1.94 trn in May on strong domestic demand

Gross Central GST (CGST) collection from domestic transactions during the reported month stood at ₹37,397 crore, State GST (SGST) at ₹45,143 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) at ₹51,990 crore

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Gross GST collection stood at ₹1.88 trillion in May, 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

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Gross GST collections rose 3.2 per cent to over ₹1.94 trillion in May on improved supplies of goods and services, and continued expansion of collection from imports, government data showed on Monday.

Gross GST collection stood at ₹1.88 trillion in May, 2025.

Gross Central GST (CGST) collection from domestic transactions during the reported month stood at ₹37,397 crore, State GST (SGST) at ₹45,143 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) at ₹51,990 crore.

Taxable supplies of goods grew 26.9 per cent during the reported period, reflecting domestic demand, while the same for the services sector grew 22.2 per cent, demonstrating structural resilience in domestic consumption.

 

IGST collection from imports rose 19.1 per cent during May to ₹59,654 crore, signalling expansion in industrial capacity.

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Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds grew 2.6 per cent to ₹27,281 crore.

After adjusting refunds, net GST revenues in May rose 3.3 per cent to about ₹1.67 trillion.

GST mop-up in April reached an all-time high of ₹2.43 trillion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : May GST collections GST collections GST

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

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