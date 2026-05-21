GST cut, phased rollout needed for flex-fuel push: Auto industry to govt

Flex fuel refers to petrol blended with at least 85 per cent ethanol, known as E85. Flex fuel is currently not available at retail fuel stations in India. No mass-market flex-fuel vehicle (FFV) has been launched in the country so far as such vehicles are more expensive than comparable petrol-run models.

India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement, while ethanol is produced domestically from agricultural feedstock such as sugarcane. The government, therefore, views higher ethanol usage as a way to reduce dependence on imported crude oil and improve energy security.

The recent conflict in West Asia has sharply increased global crude oil prices, once again highlighting India’s vulnerability to fluctuations in international energy markets.

Automobile industry executives, during the last few meetings at the MoPNG, have stated that lower pricing of flex fuel in India, compared to the mandatory E20 petrol currently available at fuel stations, should be the most important part of the proposed roadmap for FFVs.

They stated that flex fuels with higher ethanol content have lower calorific value, which means vehicles running on such fuels deliver lower mileage. As a result, unless flex fuel is priced cheaper than E20 fuel, consumers may not see an economic benefit in shifting to FFVs.

“The industry has also asked the government to focus on building the required ecosystem for FFVs, including wider availability of higher ethanol-blended fuels and supporting infrastructure, along with measures to boost consumer demand,” a source privy to the development said.

“As part of demand-generation measures, automakers have suggested a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate for flex-fuel two-wheelers. For flex-fuel passenger vehicles, they have asked the government to give ‘suitable financial incentives’,” a second source stated. The price of an FFV is always higher than an equivalent petrol-run vehicle, and this is why the industry believes financial incentives are necessary, the second source added. The MoPNG did not immediately respond to Business Standard’s request for comment on the matter.

The suggestions from automakers come months after state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised concerns before the government over the commercial viability of dispensing flex fuels through retail outlets without a significant price advantage over E20 petrol.

Business Standard had reported that during a meeting convened on February 28 by the MoPNG as well as the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation had pointed to weak demand seen during earlier pilot projects involving higher ethanol blends such as E93.

The OMCs had also flagged the lack of flex-fuel vehicle models in the Indian market and the absence of a clear launch timeline from automakers. Officials had stated that investment in higher ethanol dispensing infrastructure yielded little return because of negligible retail demand.

In 2024, the three OMCs had jointly launched a pilot project to supply E93 fuel at around 500 retail outlets. Indian Oil Corporation alone had supplied E93 fuel at 402 outlets across states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi between February and April 2024. However, sales were recorded at only four outlets, and even there the fuel was used mainly by automakers for engine testing instead of retail customers.

The OMCs had also raised concerns over the tax structure for higher ethanol blends. They had informed the government that E100 attracts GST of 18 per cent, compared to 5 per cent on E20. Once blending costs, co-solvent prices, and dealer margins are added, the retail price of higher ethanol blends approaches that of E20 despite their lower energy content.

“This creates a fundamental mismatch for consumers. E100 has a lower calorific value, meaning it releases less energy when burned compared to petrol. In practical terms, this results in lower mileage because vehicles running on higher ethanol blends travel fewer kilometres per litre,” an OMC executive had told Business Standard in April.