GST-driven sales surge in 2025 may weigh on Navratri auto sales this year

Automobile retail sales during the Navratri-to-Dussehra period may fall marginally this year, with passenger vehicle sales being the worst hit during the first nine days of the festive season, down 14 per cent from last year, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The dip is largely owing to the pent-up demand that the industry witnessed last year after the GST 2.0 reforms. According to FADA data, overall automobile retail sales for the October 11-19 period this year were up 2 per cent to 1.032 million, while the first nine days of the season last year (September 22-30) witnessed overall sales of 1.012 million.

It should be noted that final registration numbers till October 20 will be updated after two days, as numbers from rural areas may be uploaded on the Vahan portal later. Last year, the Navratri-to-Dussehra period was spread across 11 days till October 2, while this year it spans only 10 days, till October 20.

"We expect the sales to be marginally down this year, as we had an exceptional year in 2025 due to the GST boost. Even after factoring in that, this year's numbers are almost matching last year, which is a continuation of the industry momentum that we have seen in 2026. During the first nine days, it is up, except for passenger vehicles, and final numbers are awaited," said Sai Giridhar, president, FADA. However, data accessed by Business Standard from the Vahan portal indicates that the final two days of the period under review last year witnessed total sales of 1,89,387 units, which are unlikely to be matched this year.

It should be noted that during the Navratri period in 2024, overall industry sales across segments were 8,63,327 units, with passenger vehicle (PV) sales at 1,61,443 units. Overall retail sales increased by 34 per cent in the 2025 season. An industry source revealed that many buyers had put their purchases on hold last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the plan for GST 2.0 during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2025. "For more than a month, till September 22, people tried to postpone their purchases. This resulted in pent-up demand during the festive season. Hence, comparing last year to this year is not a fair comparison," Giridhar added.

In passenger vehicles, sales dipped from 1,99,320 units during the nine-day period last year to 1,72,087 during the same period this year. Three-wheeler sales were also down 1.65 per cent to 43,057 units.

However, FADA numbers indicate that, driven by demand from rural India, two-wheeler sales increased by 6 per cent to 7,59,684 units from 7,18,179 last year. Commercial vehicle sales also witnessed double-digit growth of 14 per cent to 34,120 units from 29,874 units during the nine-day festive period last year. Construction equipment sales were up 11 per cent to 2,185 units and tractor sales by 9 per cent to 20,912 units.

"It is too early to comment on sales numbers. However, some states like Andhra Pradesh are seeing huge growth versus last year, especially in two-wheelers. This means rural India may be performing well," said an industry expert.