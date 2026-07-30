GST implementation boosted states' tax revenue, buoyancy: Ind-Ra

The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017 has boosted the tax revenue and tax buoyancy of state governments, driven by simplified taxation, improved monitoring, enhanced compliance and an expanded taxpayer base, according to a report by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

“The tax buoyancy of the 26 states studied increased to 2.9 during FY18-FY26, that is, after GST implementation, compared with 0.6 during FY14-FY17,” Megha Arora, economist and director at Ind-Ra, said.

According to the report, state tax revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent to ₹12.9 trillion during FY18-FY26 after GST implementation. However, gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth slowed to 10.4 per cent during the same period, reaching ₹315.2 trillion in FY26.

In comparison, between FY13 and FY17, state tax revenue grew 6.8 per cent, while GSDP expanded 11.6 per cent.

The increase in tax revenue collection, according to the report, was facilitated by the simplification of the taxation system, the use of technology and analytics to improve compliance and monitoring, and an expansion in the taxpayer base from 6.7 million in 2017 to 16.5 million in May 2026.

However, the report also said tax collection growth has slowed since FY22, recording a five-year low in FY26, possibly because of the higher base in FY22 caused by the post-pandemic economic recovery, lower nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth, and tax reductions and exemptions announced under GST 2.0 in FY26.

Meanwhile, tax buoyancy improved to 2.9 during FY18-FY26 after GST implementation, compared with 0.6 during FY14-FY17.

In the absence of any change in tax rates, a tax buoyancy below 1.0 indicates inefficient tax administration or leakages, while a buoyancy of 1.0 or above indicates efficient tax collection.

Only three financial years — FY19, FY25 and FY26 — recorded tax buoyancy of less than 1. “This was due to lower tax revenue growth than GSDP growth, indicating leakages in the taxation system,” the report said, adding that revenue growth in FY26 was also slower because of tax reductions under GST 2.0.

After the implementation of GST, Manipur, Nagaland, Goa, Maharashtra and Sikkim were the top five states with the highest tax buoyancy. Before GST, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh and Manipur were the top five, the report said.

“The overall composition of tax revenue also changed from the pre-GST to the post-GST period,” Arora said, referring to the state-wise share of state GST (SGST). Although Maharashtra and Karnataka retained the top two positions both before and after GST implementation.

During FY13-FY17, Maharashtra and Karnataka were followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with shares of 9.2 per cent, 8.2 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively.

However, during FY18-FY26, Gujarat replaced Uttar Pradesh as the state with the third-highest share, at 8.5 per cent, compared with Uttar Pradesh's 6.7 per cent. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana followed Gujarat, with shares of 8.0 per cent, 6.7 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively.

“Maharashtra, though always the frontrunner, increased its share in states' tax revenue to 20.4 per cent during FY18-FY26 from 17.6 per cent during FY13-FY17, given its high domestic consumption and the presence of a large services sector,” Arora added.