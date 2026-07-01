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Home / Economy / News / GST mop up grows 14% to ₹1.95 trillion in June on higher import revenues

GST mop up grows 14% to ₹1.95 trillion in June on higher import revenues

Gross collections from domestic transactions were up 6.5 per cent to about ₹1.35 trillion, while import revenues rose 34.6 per cent to ₹60,038 crore

GST

Total refunds were up 29.1 per cent at ₹32,436 crore in June. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

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GST collections rose 13.9 per cent to about ₹1.95 trillion in June, government data showed on Wednesday.

Gross collections from domestic transactions were up 6.5 per cent to about ₹1.35 trillion, while import revenues rose 34.6 per cent to ₹60,038 crore.

Total refunds were up 29.1 per cent at ₹32,436 crore in June.

After adjusting refunds, net collection grew 11.2 per cent to over ₹1.62 trillion in June.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

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