GST mop up grows 14% to ₹1.95 trillion in June on higher import revenues
Gross collections from domestic transactions were up 6.5 per cent to about ₹1.35 trillion, while import revenues rose 34.6 per cent to ₹60,038 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Listen to This Article
GST collections rose 13.9 per cent to about ₹1.95 trillion in June, government data showed on Wednesday.
Gross collections from domestic transactions were up 6.5 per cent to about ₹1.35 trillion, while import revenues rose 34.6 per cent to ₹60,038 crore.
Total refunds were up 29.1 per cent at ₹32,436 crore in June.
After adjusting refunds, net collection grew 11.2 per cent to over ₹1.62 trillion in June.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Topics : GST GST collection GST collections
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 11:58 AM IST