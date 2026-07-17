In the country’s first ever Investment Friendliness Index, NITI Aayog scored 36 states and Union Territories out of 100 on 84 indicators across eight pillars, and none reached 60. Five states cleared 50 to be classed as “top performers” — Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu — while fifteen "frontrunners" bunch between 45 and 50, and eight "aspiring states" finished below 40. Among the 17 large states, Gujarat topped the table with a score of 56.6 out of 100, running about three points clear of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with Odisha rounding out the top four at 52.4.

In the 12 hilly and northeastern states, Uttarakhand led with 47.5, narrowly ahead of Assam and Himachal Pradesh. Among the seven city states and Union Territories, Goa dominates with 53.1, comfortably ahead of Delhi and Chandigarh.

The index, released by Niti on Friday, is an aggregate of eight pillars, namely infrastructure, business climate, resources, government policy, regulatory ease, financial health, institutional environment and environment resilience, each scored separately and each presented across three groups of states — large states, hilly and northeastern states and city states / UTs.

No single state dominates every pillar and leadership shifts sharply depending on what is being measured.

According to the apex think tank, the exercise is not a competition. "This is not a ranking exercise," Ashok Lahiri, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, said at the launch, adding that it was meant to inform states the areas where they are performing and where improvements are needed.

On infrastructure, out of a possible 25 points, Chandigarh's score of 15 is the highest recorded anywhere in the index, ahead of Goa and Delhi at 14 each among city states. Among large states Gujarat leads at 13.7 on the back of fast port turnaround times and reliable power supply, with Tamil Nadu close behind at 13.6, while Himachal Pradesh tops the hilly and northeastern group at 11.2.

On business climate, out of 20, Delhi leads all city states at 9.3, just shy of Maharashtra's large-state-topping 9.4, which is built on the country's highest share of PE/VC investment and the largest network of Atal Tinkering Labs; Sikkim leads the hilly and northeastern group at 7.8.

On resources, out of 15, Goa posts the index's best score at 8.3, powered by the highest share of GSDP spent on skilling and healthcare, with Odisha leading large states at 8.2 and Himachal Pradesh topping the hilly group at 7.2.

Government policy, scored out of 10, is led among city states by Puducherry at 4.8, among large states by Madhya Pradesh at 5.4, and among hilly and northeastern states by Assam at 4.9. Regulatory ease, out of 12, sees Goa and Meghalaya share the honours nationally with matching scores of 8.5 in the city-state and hilly categories respectively, while Chhattisgarh leads large states at 8.4.

“Investment will take place in states. The central government can do a few things. But much of what has to be done, has to be done by the states,” noted Lahiri adding that investment will play a critical role in building the momentum needed to achieve the Viksit Bharat vision.