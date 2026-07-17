In the country’s first ever Investment Friendliness Index, NITI Aayog scored 36 states and Union Territories out of 100 on 84 indicators across eight pillars, and none reached 60.
 
Five states cleared 50 to be classed as “top performers” — Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu — while fifteen "frontrunners" bunch between 45 and 50, and eight "aspiring states" finished below 40. 
 
Among the 17 large states, Gujarat topped the table with a score of 56.6 out of 100, running about three points clear of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with Odisha rounding out the top four at 52.4.