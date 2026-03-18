Gulf war jitters disrupt art routes, but India market remains resilient

(L-R) Bhavna Kakar, founder and director, Latitude 28; and Sunaina Anand, Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery Kakar’s decision reflects the unease rippling through the art world, which is beginning to feel the impact of the war in West Asia, though the domestic market remains robust. “When a calamity hits mankind, all industries get impacted, and art is no different,” says Sunaina Anand, founder and director, Art Alive Gallery, Delhi, pointing to the deeply interconnected nature of today’s art world.

Art Dubai, scheduled from April 17 to 19 and marking its 20th year, was expected to see a strong Indian presence. Last year, 11 Indian galleries had showcased around 30 artists across genres. This year, however, caution is keeping many of them away. Kakar’s gallery had planned a two-person presentation with Gopa Trivedi and Sanket Viramgami, both of whom were scheduled to travel. That plan has now been shelved. “There is little appetite for uncertainty or the risk of being stranded,” she says. A summer exhibition her gallery had planned in London has also been deferred.

Richa Agarwal, chairperson, Kolkata Centre for Creativity, and CEO, Emami Art, echoes the sentiment. “... we were scheduled to visit Art Dubai, which has now been disrupted,” she says, expressing concern that such interruptions may also influence their international outreach in the near term.

Even as uncertainty clouds international participation, particularly in West Asia, which is a growing hub for Indian art, voices across the sector point to a more layered impact.

Domestic canvas

“The impact of ongoing geopolitical conflicts on the Indian art market has been more nuanced than disruptive,” says Ashish Anand, CEO and MD, DAG (formerly Delhi Art Gallery), explaining that India’s art ecosystem today is far more domestically anchored than in previous cycles. Manoj Mansukhani, director of marketing at the Mumbai-based AstaGuru Auction House, offers an even more optimistic view. “Even during the pandemic, the market not only remained stable but witnessed significant growth,” he says. In his assessment, current geopolitical tensions are “unlikely to have a substantial impact”, given the strength of domestic demand and a growing base of engaged collectors.

“However, there has been a discernible slowdown in interest from certain international regions, which is both expected and understandable,” says Kakar. She has also witnessed a “noticeable shift” among their collector base – particularly expatriates in the region — many of whom have chosen to relocate temporarily. “A number of South Asian collectors who frequently move between the United Arab Emirates and their home countries have returned.”

A prolonged conflict, says Agarwal, could lead to a broader ripple effect over the coming weeks, though currently she has not witnessed any direct impact. The fact that today, the largest market for Indian art is India itself is helping it keep protected.

“Over the past decade, the centre of gravity has shifted back to the domestic market, driven by the expansion of Indian private wealth, stronger institutional collecting, and the maturation of local galleries, auction houses, and art fairs,” says Ashish Anand. “High-value pre-modern and modern Indian art transactions, in particular, are now predominantly anchored within India.”

However, as Sunaina Anand points out, “In the past few years, West Asia has been rising as an important art centre… With the war breaking out, this has all come to a situation of disarray and projects have been put on hold.”

Travel, she adds, has become “an obstacle”, with “an element of fear and uncertainty” affecting participation in international events.

Kakar describes the impact as “direct but tangible”, explaining that “conflicts are inherently inflationary — fuel prices rise, international travel becomes more expensive, and shipping costs escalate”. All of this, she adds, affects the global movement of art, which is central to exhibitions, fairs, and cross-border collaborations. “While India remains somewhat insulated, there will inevitably be a gradual trickle-down effect.”

Proof of the pudding

Agarwal says while there are early indications that collectors from certain geographies are adopting a more cautious approach, “we have not yet observed a significant slowdown in the contemporary segment, where enquiries remain steady”.

Auction results offer evidence of resilience. Ashish Anand highlights “The Fine Art Sale” by Mumbai-based auction house Pundole's on March 12. “With an impressive 98.6 per cent sell-through rate and a remarkable turnover of Rs 112 crore ($12.2 million), this auction marked a 186 per cent positive deviation from its estimated value,” he says.

What also works in the market’s favour is that India remains structurally under-invested in art, with only a very small proportion of private wealth allocated to cultural assets, he adds. “When viewed against global benchmarks — and especially in comparison with China — the scale of the opportunity becomes evident.”

An exhibition of modern and contemporary Indian art by AstaGuru, titled ShowKeen, at Bikaner House in Delhi on March 14 and 15 gave a glimpse into the market sentiment. Of the 90 works on display, many found buyers, though AstaGuru did not reveal the exact number of works that were sold. Mansukhia simply says that it saw “strong interest from both seasoned and new collectors,” pointing to an expanding and diversifying buyer base.

Looking ahead, the mood is one of measured optimism. Kakar describes the outlook as “decidedly strong”; Agarwal calls it “cautiously optimistic”; and Mansukhania points to “continued growth”.