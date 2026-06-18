Guwahati to host Modi-Takaichi talks in July amid strategic focus on East

In a visit with immense strategic significance, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to be in Guwahati, the capital of the northeastern state of Assam, along with a delegation comprising executives from 50 Japanese companies, in early July.

According to sources in the Assam government and at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Japanese prime minister will hold delegation-level talks in Assam's capital, possibly on July 1.

The two sides are likely to sign investment and supply-chain deals and also discuss Tokyo's financial assistance to India for setting up strategic oil reserves. Semiconductors, renewable energy and automobiles are among the sectors in which Japanese and Indian companies could sign agreements.

During Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's visit to New Delhi for the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in May, Japanese officials expressed Tokyo's keenness to help strengthen India's energy resilience. This could involve augmenting India's strategic reserves through Japan's Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience (POWERR Asia) and the $2 billion Southeast Asia Investment Financing Facility.

Japanese media reported on Thursday that Takaichi will lead a high-powered delegation of executives from more than 50 Japanese companies and organisations, including automobile giant Suzuki Motor's President Toshihiro Suzuki.

Although former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, in December 2015, Takaichi's visit to Assam and delegation-level talks with Modi mark a rare instance where the venue for such a high-profile bilateral summit is not New Delhi but the capital of one of the country's northeastern states. Assam shares a border with China, and the Japanese prime minister's visit to its capital comes amid continuing unease in Tokyo about Beijing's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

In May, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power in Assam, with the BJP tally crossing the simple majority mark on its own for the first time in the state. Assam's Morigaon district is home to India's first indigenous semiconductor facility, led by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test.

The summit in Assam aligns with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's strategic plan, which he outlined in a 2023 speech at New Delhi's Indian Council for World Affairs. Kishida advocated building an industrial value chain connecting India's Northeast, the Bay of Bengal and the Indo-Pacific.

"The Northeast India, which is surrounded by land, still has unexploited economic potential. Viewing Bangladesh and other areas to the south as a single economic zone, we will promote the Bay of Bengal-Northeast India industrial value chain concept in cooperation with India and Bangladesh to foster the growth of the entire region," he said.

During Modi's visit to Japan in August 2025, Japan committed to making private investments of 10 trillion yen in India over 10 years.